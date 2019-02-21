Trending Today Features RealEstateInvestor.com on Fox Business

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Electric Productions, presents "Trending Today," a television series airing Saturday, February 23rd on Fox Business at 12:00 PM ET, 11:00 AM CT, and 9:00 AM PT featuring Business Leaders and Lifestyle Innovators.

This episode stars RealEstateInvestor.com and their flagship product, REIvault. Founded by Gary Boomershine in 2005 out of a need to scale and grow his own real estate niche, Gary saw the vision for REIvault. This product caters to top producing agents and investors who are looking for a competitive advantage in their local markets. REIvault is a done for you system that has launched a technology revolution within the real estate niche, offering an alternative to the MLS by bringing pre-screened motivated sellers and buyers face to face at the right time.

In this exciting Trending Today segment, Gary Boomershine sits down with our host, Karen Leblanc, for a fireside chat to discuss his innovative solutions. We learn about the challenges facing the industry and how REIvault is helping agents put their marketing on autopilot so they can focus on closing deals and maximizing profits. Tyler and Jennifer Amburn of Fast and Slow Investments discuss how REIvault has given them a competitive edge and more time to focus on their client relationships.

We learn about the measurable results REIvault provides and meet some of their key team members like Wayne Jarret and Julia Jordon to gain a perspective about the company's core values and passion to be an extension of each of their client's businesses. For the cost of a single virtual assistant, you can have a whole team.

Elizabeth Plummer, Creative Director for "Trending Today" says, "Working with RealEstateInvestor.com has been such a great experience. They are making a difference in their communities and offer a much-needed solution to the real estate industry. The whole team has an awesome energy and they were wonderful to work with."

Learn more about REIvault at www.RealEstateInvestor.com and travel with "Trending Today" across the country to explore these incredible innovations and American success stories.

About Trending Today

Hosted by Karen Leblanc and produced by Electric Productions, "Trending Today" highlights cutting-edge trends, innovations, industry leaders and pioneers with inspiring solutions. From culinary inventions to medical breakthroughs, the production team strives to discover the best and brightest to provide the most dynamic content in a high-quality educational format. View the show online at www.trendingtoday.com or call (855) 251-1286 for more information.

