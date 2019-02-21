Trending Today Features Swann Communications on Fox Business

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Electric Productions presents "Trending Today," a television series airing Saturday, February 23 on Fox Business at 12:00 PM EST featuring Business Leaders and Lifestyle Innovators.

This episode of Trending Today features Swann Communications, the pioneer of DIY security systems. Swann is a global leader in security monitoring, consumer electronics and security-centric solutions for the smart homes and businesses of today and tomorrow.

Swann Communications

With a presence in over 40 counties and on six continents, Swann remains at the forefront of innovative surveillance and monitoring technology with new product developments including truly wire-free HD cameras and doorbells, state-of-the-art professional-quality CCTV video surveillance recording systems and cameras, including the latest 4K ultra HD, five and three Megapixel super HD, and 1080p full HD systems with True Detect heat and motion-sensing technology. The Swann product range is designed to make the latest security solutions accessible, affordable and easy to use.

In this informative Trending Today segment, viewers learn about the challenges facing the industry and how Swann is providing solutions. The Company's vision is to be the world leader in smart security solutions, taking care of people and making every home and business a safe place. Home and business needs, and technology, continue to evolve but Swann's commitment is to always deliver security made smarter.

"We are proud of participating in this series and hope it raises awareness of not only our product offerings, but also the role that your security company can play in providing peace of mind that your home and family are safe," said Jeremy Stewart, Vice President of Global Marketing at Swann Communications. "At Swann, our focus is on using cutting edge technology for preventative security."

Michael Stankoski, Production Manager for "Trending Today" said, "Working with Swann Communications has been such a cool experience. They are making a difference in their communities and offering much-needed security solutions. It was so interesting to learn about all of their truly revolutionary products."

Learn more about Swann Communications at www.swann.com and travel with "Trending Today" across the country to explore these incredible innovations and success stories.

About Trending Today:

Hosted by Karen Leblanc and produced by Electric Productions, "Trending Today" highlights cutting-edge trends, innovations, industry leaders and pioneers with inspiring solutions. From culinary inventions to medical breakthroughs, the production team strives to discover the best and brightest to provide the most dynamic content in a high-quality educational format. For more information visit www.trendingtoday.com or call (855) 251-1286.

