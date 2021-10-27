Trending Today on Fox Business Features Entrepreneurs Making Marketplace Headlines

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In the latest episode of Trending Today , airing on Fox Business, guests share a common trait—making business news headlines for dominating their respective fields. On Saturday, October 30th at 12:30 pm EST, learn how these trend-setting entrepreneurs built their brands and dealt with challenges to become industry leaders.

Nationwide Mortgage Bankers (NMB ) is a leader in the home loan industry with its personalized, game-changing approach to the mortgage application process. "Nationwide Mortgage Bankers was born with the vision of demystifying mortgages through transparency, education, and customer support," says Richard Steinberg, Founder and Chairman of Nationwide Mortgage Bankers. Steinberg streamlined the home loan process, balancing technology and personal customer service for quick mortgage approval turnaround times.

Fortune Magazine recently ranked NMB as the number one mid-sized mortgage company in America. Inc 5000 ranks NMB as one of the fastest-growing private companies and the fastest growing mortgage company in America.

Meet Ivan Barratt, Founder and CEO of The BAM Companies , owner-operator of multi-family housing in the Midwest. Barratt started BAM with a duplex, and today, the company owns 5000 apartments with 600 million in assets under management and 150 employees. "I started the company as Barratt Asset Management, a property company managing small assets for investors who didn't want to deal with what we say are 'tenants and the toilets.' Today, BAM only manages apartments that we own and control," Barratt explains.

From its humble beginnings, BAM has evolved into a trio of companies. "Our roots and foundation are in property management. Layering on BAM construction and BAM Capital allows us to be fully vertically integrated while still keeping those roots planted in the management team," Barratt says. The BAM Companies is a best-in-class, four-time Inc 5000 Awardee, private equity, and management firm that prides itself on trust, transparency, continuous improvement, and scalability.

Triage, a medical staffing agency, built its brand with straight talk—a no-nonsense, honest approach to matching traveling health care professionals with the ideal job and location. "We use transparency to build trust among our traveling health care professionals and the people they serve," says John Maaske, Founder and CEO of Triage Staffing. Triage specializes in staffing Nursing, Laboratory, Rehabilitation Therapy, Cardiopulmonary and Radiology professionals for travel assignments across the US.

Founded in 2006, Triage continues to expand services with the acquisition of Kamana Health in 2020, which offers a "digital wallet" to securely store essential documents that healthcare workers need in the job placement process.

VariaMetrix , a marketing analytics platform, combines real-world data with performance data to compare all channels and optimize results. "This agency-friendly platform streamlines workflow and helps pinpoint for clients what is providing the most bang for their marketing bucks. VariaMetrix is the first stage of a marketing analytics platform. It's a dashboard that consolidates all of your data into a single space," says Don Devange, CEO of VariaMetrix. This comprehensive dashboard allows marketers to see everything they are doing within a campaign to determine what works, what doesn't, and how to optimize performance for your business.

XO (Expedition Overland) is making off-roading adventures mainstream and building a fan base with its popular series that goes off the beaten path to explore places in custom-outfitted, all-terrain vehicles. The X Overland Solo Series is a reality-based travel show that follows overlanders and their outfitted vehicles, chronicling their experiences and mishaps, along with personal insights into their struggles and successes. Learn how Clay and Rachelle Croft founded X Overland and built a lifestyle brand around promoting and documenting overlanding adventures. You can watch episodes on The Overlander Network and Amazon Prime.

