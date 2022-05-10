Trending Today on Fox Business Highlights SeaSucker, an American Manufacturer of Innovative Car Racks and Marine Accessories

BRADENTON, Fla., May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In the latest episode of Trending Today, which aired on Fox Business on April 30th, SeaSucker, a family-owned, American-made company, shares how it has evolved into a designer, manufacturer, and retailer of car racks, marine and RV accessories sold in over 90 countries. The show highlights how SeaSucker's R&D process was instrumental in SeaSucker's development from a small marine company to a global brand trusted by some of the biggest names in the automotive and cycling industries including General Motors, Audi, and Aston Martin. Check out the segment to discover how SeaSucker uses its innovative vacuum mount technology to bring reliable products, including bike, surfboard, paddleboard, and kayak racks, to their customers.

Founded in 2005 by Chuck Casagrande, SeaSucker began as a marine company, a product line they continue to expand year-after-year. Casagrande has always been an avid offshore angler, but began cycling again in 2009, and within the year he designed the first vacuum-mounted bike rack. SeaSucker prides itself in being a company of outdoor enthusiasts, which gives them the passion necessary to create, innovate, and transform valuable and reliable equipment needed by athletes of all skill and age. About SeaSucker's evolution, Casagrande says, "I feel like the luckiest guy in the world. I was able to create a company out of my hobbies and bring in a lot of friends and family to join the party in the process."

While partnering with professional cyclists, SeaSucker has become the preferred bike rack for the top cycling teams and prides itself on protecting the bikes of the most elite athletes of the world. When discussing their company's partnerships, SeaSucker President Genevieve Casagrande says, "We will be forever grateful to the professional cycling teams that put their faith in us when we first released our vacuum-mounted racks. They placed our racks on a global stage and made our brand synonymous with the best in the industry. Without them, I'm not sure we'd be in places like Aston Martin or Audi."

With a foundational focus on innovation and a team of employees with true passion for their products, SeaSucker continues to transform their research and design process yearly, improving products, supply chain logistics, and manufacturing, while proudly remaining American made and family owned. Trending Today Executive Producer Elizabeth Plummer says, "SeaSucker has been the creation of Chuck and Genevieve Casagrande, a dynamic father-daughter team, and has been fueled by passion and family collaboration to bring their products to new levels."

As each product is made in house, it brings with it SeaSucker's highest standards of quality, which includes being travel ready and light weight. SeaSucker products continue to be made by the people, for the people.

