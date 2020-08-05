Trendlines' In-House Innovation Centre Expands to Singapore

SINGAPORE and MISGAV, Israel, Aug. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Trendlines Group Ltd. (the "Company" and together with its subsidiaries, "Trendlines" or the "Group") (SGX: 42T) (OTCQX: TRNLY), an Israel- and Singapore-based investment group focused on inventing technologies and creating medical and agrifood companies, announced that it has expanded its in-house innovation activities to Singapore with the establishment of Trendlines Labs Singapore (" Labs Singapore"), which started operations in July 2020.

Building upon the success of Trendlines Labs in Israel, Trendlines Labs Singapore is an in-house innovation centre focused on inventing medical technologies and developing solutions and products to meet critical unmet needs through close partnerships with healthcare institutions, universities, corporates and the start-up ecosystem in Singapore. Operating as a business unit of Trendlines Medical Singapore, Labs Singapore will capitalise on Trendlines' strong relationships with decision makers and clinical experts in the medical industry to invent and develop innovative devices, supplies, equipment, and digital concepts.

Commenting on the establishment of Trendlines Labs Singapore, Todd Dollinger, Chairman and CEO of The Trendlines Group, said, "As a result of our public listing in 2015 and the establishment of Trendlines Medical Singapore in 2016, Trendlines has made remarkable progress in building its presence in the medical technology space in Singapore. Building on the extensive collaborations we have established with local and regional entrepreneurs, research institutions, hospitals, and medical device industry players, Labs Singapore will create value through the invention and development of market-oriented medical technologies for our portfolio companies and strategic partners."

Eric Loh, CEO of Trendlines Medical Singapore, continued, "After four years of rapid growth – including the creation and development of 11 Singapore-based companies established with local partners, Trendlines Labs and other strategic partners, we are delighted to go one step further and formally establish a Singapore-based team to provide in-house product conceptualization and development of novel medical devices. With strong support from the Singapore government, including the Enterprise Singapore's ("ESG") Capability Development Grant, we are building a staff of intensely creative engineers from diverse backgrounds to explore opportunities with healthcare institutions and corporate partners that will work with us toward the mission of creating and developing companies to improve the human condition."

