Trends & Developments in the Philippines Automotive Market - Q2 2018 : The New Excise Tax Rates for Fuel & Vehicles Continue to Depress Auto Sales

DUBLIN, Dec. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "The Philippines Quarterly Regional Regulations and Market Growth Indicators Analysis, Q2 2018" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This growth insight is part of an ongoing quarterly tracker that monitors the trends and the developments in the automotive market in the Philippines. It uses multi-level secondary as well as primary sources for data collation. This includes country-level official associations/federations, government authorities, country subject experts, and third-party sources (international/regional organizations).

The insight offers an overview of the market that discusses total industry volume, segment volume and share, passenger cars' sub-segment volume share, passenger car market share by brand, commercial vehicles' sub-segment volume share, and commercial vehicle market share by brand.

The study also includes detailed information about the market in Q2 2018, including year-on-year segment volume and share as of Q2 2018, activities of market participants, launch of new models, and key regulatory developments.

Market outlook is also discussed; including key drivers and restraints, market canvas up to 2025, 2018 market specifics, and assessment of 2018 market specifics as of Q2 2018.

Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary

Key Findings

2. Research Methodology

Research Data Collection and Analysis Methodology

3. The Philippines Overview

Total Industry Volume

Segment Volume and Share

Passenger Cars' Sub-Segment Volume Share

Passenger Cars' Market Share by Brand

Commercial Vehicles' Sub-Segment Volume Share

Commercial Vehicles' Market Share by Brand

4. The Philippines in Q2 2018

Year-over-Year Segment Volume

Passenger Cars' Sub-Segment Volume Share

Passenger Cars' Market Share by Brand

Commercial Vehicles' Sub-Segment Volume Share

Commercial Vehicles' Market Share by Brand

Market Participant Activities

New Model Launches

Key Regulatory Developments - April 2018

Key Regulatory Developments - May 2018

Key Regulatory Developments - June 2018

5. 2018 Outlook - The Philippines

Market Canvas and 2018 Market Specifics

Market Canvas Up to 2025

2018 Market Specifics

Assessment of 2018 Market Specifics

2018 Market Outlook

6. Conclusions and Key Takeaways

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/jnj5qk/trends_and?w=5

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

