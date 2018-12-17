Trends & Developments in the Philippines Automotive Market - Q2 2018 : The New Excise Tax Rates for Fuel & Vehicles Continue to Depress Auto Sales
The "The Philippines Quarterly Regional Regulations and Market Growth Indicators Analysis, Q2 2018" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This growth insight is part of an ongoing quarterly tracker that monitors the trends and the developments in the automotive market in the Philippines. It uses multi-level secondary as well as primary sources for data collation. This includes country-level official associations/federations, government authorities, country subject experts, and third-party sources (international/regional organizations).
The insight offers an overview of the market that discusses total industry volume, segment volume and share, passenger cars' sub-segment volume share, passenger car market share by brand, commercial vehicles' sub-segment volume share, and commercial vehicle market share by brand.
The study also includes detailed information about the market in Q2 2018, including year-on-year segment volume and share as of Q2 2018, activities of market participants, launch of new models, and key regulatory developments.
Market outlook is also discussed; including key drivers and restraints, market canvas up to 2025, 2018 market specifics, and assessment of 2018 market specifics as of Q2 2018.
Topics Covered
1. Executive Summary
- Key Findings
2. Research Methodology
- Research Data Collection and Analysis Methodology
3. The Philippines Overview
- Total Industry Volume
- Segment Volume and Share
- Passenger Cars' Sub-Segment Volume Share
- Passenger Cars' Market Share by Brand
- Commercial Vehicles' Sub-Segment Volume Share
- Commercial Vehicles' Market Share by Brand
4. The Philippines in Q2 2018
- Year-over-Year Segment Volume
- Passenger Cars' Sub-Segment Volume Share
- Passenger Cars' Market Share by Brand
- Commercial Vehicles' Sub-Segment Volume Share
- Commercial Vehicles' Market Share by Brand
- Market Participant Activities
- New Model Launches
- Key Regulatory Developments - April 2018
- Key Regulatory Developments - May 2018
- Key Regulatory Developments - June 2018
5. 2018 Outlook - The Philippines
- Market Canvas and 2018 Market Specifics
- Market Canvas Up to 2025
- 2018 Market Specifics
- Assessment of 2018 Market Specifics
- 2018 Market Outlook
6. Conclusions and Key Takeaways
