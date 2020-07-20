INDIANAPOLIS, July 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Trends International announced today that it has joined the virtual San Diego Comic-Con event called [email protected] 2020, as part of the Lucasfilm pavilion for the third year in a row. The virtual con will coincide with the original dates of the event, July 23–26, which was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Trends will offer two exclusive Star Wars items for sale: an Ahsoka Tano and Darth Vader Poster and a Mandalorian Hard Cover Journal. Both items will be available at ShopTrends.com, starting July 23 at 9 a.m.

Direct link: Shoptrends.com/comiccon2020

"Being able to partner with Lucasfilm for three years running to bring the Comic-Con community the unique items they expect continues to be a privilege, especially this year," said Matt Elliott, VP of Marketing, Creative & eComm at Trends.

The exclusive poster design by artist Joe Corroney features Ahsoka Tano and Darth Vader in homage to their face-off on Malachor, during the Star Wars Rebels animated series. Poster size is 24" x 36" and it is printed on premium semi-gloss paper. Framed options will also be available.

The limited-edition hard cover journal features a textured cover and metallic green foil stamps of the Mandalorian and The Child on the front, as well as a special SDCC2020 foil imprint on the back. Only 200 of these exclusive journals were made for this event.

"We are proud to partner with Lucasfilm to bring exclusive items to fans across the country with our talented creative and eComm teams," said Bruce Morrison, CEO and President of Trends.

Comic-Con International has become the focal point for the world of comic conventions, with a complete convention experience, including programming and workshops, centered around comics and all aspects of popular arts.

About Trends

Trends International, LLC is the leading publisher and manufacturer of licensed posters, calendars, stickers, and stationery products. Established in 1987, Trends began its steady growth based on the recognized need for an integral partnership between licensor, retailer, and licensee. Visit ShopTrends.com/comiccon2020 and follow us @intltrends.

SOURCE Trends International

Related Links

www.trendsinternational.com

