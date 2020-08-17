Trends Participates in DC FanDome Virtual Event

INDIANAPOLIS, Aug. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Trends International announced today that it has joined the virtual DC FanDome event, which will include special programming, panels, and content reveals from a wide range of films, shows, and games from the DC Multiverse.

Trends will offer an officially licensed, exclusive Harley Quinn poster for sale, which will be available at Amazon.com, beginning August 22, 2020. This exclusive design will be available for purchase until August 31, 2020.

Direct link: https://bit.ly/HQDCFan

"We are pleased to be part of DC FanDome, so that we can bring fans the same excitement and anticipation of a live event but in a virtual space," said Bruce Morrison, CEO and President of Trends.

The vintage style poster design created by Trends' artist Lee Hamersly features Harley Quinn playing cards and pays homage to The Joker—who holds all the cards. Poster size is 22" x 34" and is printed on premium semi-gloss paper. Framed options will also be available.

"Combining my love of both playing card design and the Batman universe made perfect sense, given Harley Quinn's relationship with the Joker and his penchant for leaving cards behind," said Hamersly.

Warner Bros. announced the mega, 24-hour, immersive virtual fan experience, DC FanDome, in June. The event will bring the DC Universe to life through stars, filmmakers, and creators behind its biggest films, TV series, games, and comics. Warner Bros. anticipates that this will be the largest gathering of talent, announcements, and content reveals in the history of DC. Visit dccomics.com and dcuniverse.com.

About Trends

Trends International, LLC is the leading publisher and manufacturer of licensed posters, calendars, stickers, and stationery products. Established in 1987, Trends began its steady growth based on the recognized need for an integral partnership between licensor, retailer, and licensee. Visit ShopTrends.com/comiccon2020 and follow us @intltrends.

