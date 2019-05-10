Trendy Tech Accessory Brand Fifth & Ninth Announces Wholesale Program for Qualified Resellers

NARRAGANSETT, R.I., May 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Fifth & Ninth ( www.fifthandninth.com ) is excited to announce that their full product line will be available for purchase by qualified boutique, gift, and independent retailers. Fifth & Ninth is honored to work with these dedicated small business owners who make up the bulk of locally owned stores. Not only do these stores have a reputation for carrying high-quality products, they also focus on highly curated, exclusive assortments to differentiate themselves from their big box competitors.

Fifth & Ninth's Trendy iPhone & Android Accessories for Every Style. Boost Your Bottom Line with Fifth & Ninth Turnkey Displays Loaded with Sophisticated iPhone Cases, Portable Chargers, Genuine Leather Apple-Licensed Cables and Tempered Glass Screen Protectors with Mirror Finish

Available now, qualified resellers will be able to make wholesale purchases of Fifth & Ninth's trendy accessories, including cases for all popular iPhones and limited Samsung phones, portable chargers, regular and mirrored tempered glass screen protectors, genuine leather luxury charging cables, sunglasses, and jewelry. The cases were designed and made in collaboration with digital celebrities like entertainer and LGBTQ champion Frankie Grande , award-winning Make-up Artist Vlada Haggerty , Reality Show Superstar, Brielle Biermann , and Fashion and Social Media Influencers, Liane V and Alana Hadid , among many, many others .

Mark Mesrobian, Executive Vice President of Fifth & Ninth, feels independent retailers are an underserved market who deserve attention. He added, "We appreciate the hard work and long hours small businesses invest in their success. To help, we've created turnkey, curated collections of trendy accessories to take the guesswork out of picking the right assortment. Our in-house team of merchandisers have recommended our bestselling accessories which can be ordered individually or as preloaded countertop displays of 36 or 48 pieces. It's a win-win for the consumer, our customers and Fifth & Ninth."

As an added benefit, and for a limited time only, to support the many thousands of small business owners who are the backbone of retail in the US, qualified resellers may be eligible for a $200 credit and Net 60 terms.

For more information on Fifth & Ninth's wholesale program, please contact Mark Mesrobian at mark.mesrobian@fifthandninth.com . Connect with Fifth & Ninth on Facebook , Instagram , Twitter and Pinterest .

About Fifth & Ninth:

Fifth & Ninth focuses on creating fashion-forward tech accessories for the style conscious guy or gal. Our team of curators and brand collaborators has worked hard to create trendy statement pieces that are unique and on-trend while also withstanding the bumps and bruises of everyday wear and tear. As smartphones continue to play bigger and bigger roles in our daily lives, we aim to create products that are functional, made of the highest quality and stand out in a very crowded and competitive category. For more information, please visit us at www.fifthandninth.com .

Contact:

Claudia Evora, Brand Manager, Fifth & Ninth

Tel: +1 401 789 2500 x 520

Email: 214413@email4pr.com

SOURCE Fifth & Ninth Inc

Related Links

http://www.fifthandninth.com

