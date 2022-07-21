Trenk Isabel Siddiqi and Shahdanian, P.C. Welcomes Sydney J. Darling and Philip J. Cranwell

LIVINGSTON, N.J., July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Trenk Isabel Siddiqi & Shahdanian, P.C. is pleased to announce Sydney J. Darling and Philip J. Cranwell have joined the firm.

Ms. Darling is joining the firm as a Partner. She is an accomplished litigator and restructuring attorney, is a 2009 graduate of Rutgers University School of Law-Newark, where she served as Articles Editor of the Women's Rights Law Reporter. After graduating law school, she served a clerkship with the Honorable Raymond T. Lyons (Ret.), United States Bankruptcy Judge, District of New Jersey. Sydney has represented numerous clients at the trial and appellate levels of state, federal and bankruptcy courts in New Jersey and New York, including the Third Circuit Court of Appeals and New Jersey Appellate Division. "Sydney is one of the most highly respected corporate restructuring attorneys in the State of New Jersey. Her involvement and leadership in numerous bar and other professional organizations is exemplary. She is a true standout in her field, and our firm looks forward to her leadership on all levels." – Richard Trenk.

Sydney focuses primarily on commercial bankruptcy matters representing secured and unsecured creditors, chapter 11 trustees, liquidating trustees, creditors' committees, asset purchasers, property owners/landlords and other interested parties in bankruptcy cases.

Additionally, Sydney has a wide array of experience in areas of business and commercial law, financial services, risk management, insolvency and real estate and has represented lenders, distressed debt investors, including prosecuting and defending Consumer Fraud Act claims, fraudulent transfer actions, judgment collection matters, breach of contract actions, lender liability claims, construction law matters, and emergent proceedings seeking temporary restraints and injunctions.

Mr. Cranwell graduated from Seton Hall University School of Law, gained invaluable experience as a judicial intern for the Honorable Walter F. Timpone, Associate Justice of the New Jersey Supreme Court, and as a law clerk at a criminal defense firm representing clients in municipal, state and federal matters. Phil is joining the firm as an associate.

Phil is also a professional fire captain with the North Hudson Regional Fire & Rescue in Union City, NJ. Prior to that, he was an apprentice with Local 14 of the Plumbers Union. Phil also served as a rifleman in the United States Marine Corps, with the First Battalion, Seventh Marine Regiment.

ABOUT TRENK ISABEL SIDDIQI & SHAHDANIAN, P.C.

Trenk Isabel Siddiqi & Shahdanian P.C. provides legal services to help clients respond to challenges and preserve their businesses, as well as take advantage of opportunities to grow. Areas of law include commercial and complex litigation; labor and employment; environmental; land use and redevelopment; bankruptcy and restructuring; and municipal and government representation.

Contact: Greg Sutphin, [email protected], 610-757-8411

Contact:

Trenk Isabel Siddiqi & Shahdanian, P.C.

290 W. Mt. Pleasant Avenue, Suite 2350

Livingston, NJ 07039

Telephone: 973-533-1000

Firm website: www.trenkisabel.law

SOURCE Trenk Isabel Siddiqi and Shahdanian, P.C.