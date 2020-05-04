Trenton Systems announces release date for ION Rugged Mini PC

The ION Mini PC, weighing in at just 3.2 pounds, is set for release on Monday, May 18. This compact yet undeniably powerful juggernaut supports some of the latest, fastest Intel® Coffee Lake processors and up to 32GB of unbuffered DDR4-2666 RAM across two SODIMM slots, perfect for slicing through those extremely demanding applications.

That's right. With the ION Mini PC, customers can expect:

Up to 8 cores and 16 threads for expeditious, whirlwind-like processing

ECC-registered and non-registered options to reduce cost and increase performance

35W TDP to ensure thermal output is minimal, an amazing bonus for military, industrial and commercial deployments and environments

"Trenton Systems struck a balance of cost and performance with the new ION Mini PC," said Michael Bowling, CEO of Trenton Systems. "Customers can expect seven-plus years of availability, revision control, customization and reliability, which is unique in the industry, while our engineers focused on packing as many features as possible into this small, low-cost product."

Not only is the ION Mini PC unrelenting in speed and performance, it's truly unstoppable when it comes to storage as well. Its internal 2.5" SATA SSD and M.2 NVMe PCIe card offer an abundance of drive space and breakneck read and write speeds, no doubt the makings of a seamless, worry-free storage experience.

Concerned about peripherals, ports and Ethernet capability? No worries. The ION Mini PC is equipped with:

3 USB 3.0 ports

1 DisplayPort

1 VGA port

2 RJ-45 Gigabit Ethernet LAN ports and

1 RJ-45 dedicated IPMI LAN port.

Looking for a trustworthy and dependable computer with an infinitesimal risk of dying, malfunctioning, sustaining environmental damage or succumbing to a cyberattack when you need it most? Durability, reliability and security are at the bedrock of the ION Mini PC. Its hardened, ruggedized components ensure that it powers through some of the harshest conditions on the planet, not to mention its on-board TPM 2.0 and configurable BIOS settings, which protect against both hardware and software attacks.

Additionally, the ION Mini PC comes with a standard five-year warranty, far surpassing the two-year industry standard, as well as limited lifetime support at no additional cost. It's also available through Trenton Systems' Loaner Program, which allows customers to borrow our products free for 45 days. There's no credit agreement, no interest and no hidden fees. Feel free to contact Trenton Systems at any time with questions, comments or concerns.

Best of all, every ION Mini PC component, from the internal board to the case, is designed, manufactured, assembled and supported in the USA.

Take a look at Trenton's full product line to learn more about its 30 years of experience in the rugged computing industry, and be sure to subscribe to our blog. You won't want to miss a thing.

About Trenton Systems, Inc.

Trenton Systems, Inc., a US-made ruggedized computer hardware manufacturer specializing in the design, manufacture, assembly, integration and support of rugged servers and workstations, processor boards, PCIe backplanes, storage servers, blade servers, PCIe expansion, mini PCs and custom high-performance computers for environmentally extreme applications worldwide.

Founded in 1989, Trenton Systems provides the defense/military, government, industrial and commercial markets with in-house engineering, testing and support services, computer life cycle planning, revision control, warranty and customization/configuration support.

Trenton Systems' rugged computers and components meet or exceed UL, CE, FCC and military standards (MIL-STD-810, MIL-STD-461, MIL-S-901, DO-160), are backed by a five-year warranty and limited lifetime in-house support, as well as manufactured in the company's Lawrenceville, Georgia, USA facility, which is certified to ISO 9001:2015 quality management standards. Learn more about how we're changing the rugged computing industry at trentonsystems.com.

© 2020 Trenton Systems, Inc. All rights reserved. All marks are the property of their respective owners. Design and specifications are subject to change.

CONTACT: Yazz Krdzalic, (678) 971-5518, [email protected]

SOURCE Trenton Systems, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.trentonsystems.com

