Trenton Systems releases groundbreaking ION Mini PC

"The goal upfront was to create a long-life, rugged mini PC in the smallest space possible while keeping cost at the forefront," said Michael Bowling, CEO of Trenton Systems. "Trenton's engineering and production groups stepped up to the challenge. They knocked it out of the park with the ION, and I'm proud of the teams here at Trenton."

Features

The rugged ION Mini PC, a blazingly fast, high-performance computer weighing just 3.2 pounds, supports 8th and 9th generation Intel® Coffee Lake / Coffee Lake-R CPUs - up to 8 cores and 16 threads for super-fast processing - as well as up to 32GB of unbuffered DDR4-2666 RAM across two SODIMM slots. These features are ideal for compute-intensive tasks, whether on or off the front lines.

Customers can also expect:

ECC-registered and non-registered options to reduce cost and increase performance

35W TDP to ensure minimal thermal output

An onboard TPM 2.0 and configurable BIOS settings for added protection

Strict revision control for consistent, long-term support

Programs and applications placing great emphasis on storage options will be satisfied with the ION Mini PC's internal 2.5" SATA SSD and M.2 NVMe PCIe card, which offer plenty of drive space and super-swift read-and-write speeds for a comfortable, efficient storage experience.

In terms of input and output, the ION is equipped with six USB 3.0 ports, 1 DisplayPort, 1 VGA port, 2 RJ-45 Gigabit Ethernet LAN ports and 1 RJ-45 dedicated IPMI LAN port, providing users with necessary audiovisual, internet and system expansion capabilities.

A robust, embedded juggernaut, the ION Mini PC has a truly rugged design that ensures system survival in some of the planet's harshest conditions.

"Trenton's customers expect long-life, high-quality, durable, hardened and secured hardware by a trusted manufacturer with full control of the supply chain and an in-house team that's backed by an engineering arm ready to tackle the most complex specifications," Bowling said.

Before release, our test engineers pushed the ION Mini PC to its functional limits with a series of computer stress tests at our in-house testing facility. You can rest assured that this system is built to last.

Give your program or application the power, grit and support it deserves with your very own customizable ION Mini PC today.

"Don't be shy about asking for customization," Bowling said. "We would love to discuss how the product could be modified to fit your specific needs."

Support

The rugged ION Mini PC comes with an industry-leading five-year warranty, as well as limited lifetime support at no additional cost.

It's also available through our Loaner Program, which allows customers to borrow Trenton Systems' products free for 45 days. Feel free to contact Trenton Systems at any time with questions, comments or concerns.

Lastly, Trenton Systems is proud to say that every ION Mini PC component, from the internal board to the case, is designed, manufactured, assembled and supported in the United States of America.

"If you're looking for a rugged, hardened, truly made-in-the-USA mini-ITX form factor PC for your program or application, the ION Mini PC is the newest in the industry," said Yazz Krdzalic, Director of Marketing and Business Development at Trenton Systems. "Team Trenton has spent months taking in customer feedback of wants and needs, and we've prioritized the list accordingly. Our ION Mini PC addresses security concerns, ruggedization that withstands harsh environments and is backed by a support team ready to tackle your most technical questions."

