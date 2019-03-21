Tres Agaves Tequila Announces New Distillery Opening In The Birthplace Of Tequila

AMATITÁN, Mexico, March 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tres Agaves Tequila today announced the opening of its first proprietary distillery in Amatitán, Mexico, its shift to produce exclusively organic Tequilas and the appointment of Iliana Partida as its new Master Distiller.

The rapidly growing Tequila producer's new custom-built distillery, Tequilera TAP, is located in Amatitán, in Jalisco's Tequila Valley, historically recognized as the true birthplace of Tequila - just 33 kilometers northwest of Guadalajara. The facility will continue production of Tres Agaves Tequila's three expressions - Blanco, Reposado and Añejo - which will now be proudly certified organic. Tres Agaves will continue to produce high-quality Tequila using 100% de Agave, honor the terroir of the Tequila Valley and stay true to its deep roots in the region.

With the launch of its new distillery, Tres Agaves has also appointed Iliana Partida as Master Distiller of the new facility, marking the first time a woman has led the production of Tres Agaves Tequila. Iliana is from the Partida family, who hails from Jalisco and has been growing agave and making Tequila in the region for four generations. The Partidas are close family friends of Tres Agaves, and as a multi-generational distiller and resident of the region, Iliana was a natural fit for the new role.

"Tres Agaves has always been about family, the local community and producing the finest quality authentic Tequila," says Barry Augus, founder and CEO of Tres Agaves Tequila. "I've known Iliana's family for twenty years and even purchased the land for the new distillery from her father, David. The opening of our state-of-the-art distillery with Iliana, whose family I have known since my start in the Tequila industry, marks a major milestone for us."

The new distillery is equipped with a twenty-ton capacity autoclave, four-stage roller mill, shallow stainless-steel fermentation tanks, and copper coiled alembic distillation stills, enabling a production capacity of over 600,000 liters annually. While Tequilera TAP features state-of-the-art equipment and facilities, Tres Agaves also installed a brick horno, a tahona and shallow pine fermenting tanks in order to produce Tequila using more traditional methods.

The new Tequilera TAP distillery is a lively space where visitors can explore various facets of Tequila production and learn about the rich history of Amatitán and the larger Tequila Valley. Visitors will have the opportunity to experience private tastings, sample Single Barrel releases and enjoy an immersive experience by touring the grounds. At the 18.39-hectare property, guests can explore a cultivated garden of Blue Weber agave plants, gather around an outdoor fire pit to enjoy the surrounding landscape and tour the distillery, featuring an impressive collection of over 700 oak barrels from Tennessee whiskey and Kentucky bourbon producers. In the barrel room, visitors will get a first-hand look at the aging process of Tequila and the unique techniques that go into creating the distinctive flavor profiles of Tres Agaves Tequila.

Tres Agaves Organic Blanco Tequila is currently available nationwide, and Tequilera TAP will roll out Organic Reposado in July 2019, following with Organic Añejo in January 2020 after they are aged to achieve a distinct flavor profile, while still allowing the agave flavors to shine through.

With quality at the forefront, the SRP of the new organic Tequilas are as follows:

Tres Agaves Organic Blanco Tequila - $29.99

Tres Agaves Organic Reposado Tequila -$29.99

Tres Agaves Organic Añejo Tequila - $34.99

Trinchero Family Estates will continue to manage the sales, distribution and marketing for the Tres Agaves brand via its joint-venture partnership since 2012.

About Tres Agaves LLC

Tres Agaves LLC is a San Francisco Bay Area-based company that produces award-winning 100 percent de Agave Tequilas and USDA Organic cocktail mixers. Tres Agaves Tequilas are produced in the Tequila Valley using time-honored traditions. Its mixers are USDA certified organic, gluten-free and sweetened only with the finest blue weber agave nectar, making them the perfect choice for health and calorie conscious consumers. Tres Agaves cocktail-ready agave nectar, lime margarita, strawberry margarita, and Bloody Mary mixers were carefully formulated to help people make the most delicious cocktails possible by enhancing rather than overwhelming the flavors of high-quality Tequila. Visit www.tresagaves.com to learn more.

About Trinchero Family Estates

Trinchero Family Estates is one of the largest family-owned, alcohol beverage companies based in Napa Valley since its founding in 1948. The wine portfolio includes more than fifty brands such as Sutter Home Family Vineyards, Ménage à Trois, Napa Cellars, Joel Gott Wines, and Trinchero Napa Valley. Trinchero Family Estates also has a high growth, 250,000-plus case annual spirits and specialty beverage portfolio, including Amador Whiskey, Sugar Island Rum, Tres Agaves Tequila, and Tres Agaves Organic Cocktail Mixers. Visit www.tfewines.com to learn more.

SOURCE Tres Agaves Tequila

