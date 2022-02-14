TRESemmé, America’s #1 Hair Brand, Teams Up with Patricia Bonaldi, Designer of Brazilian Brand PatBO, to Introduce a Limited-Edition Collection of Hair Accessories at New York Fashion Week: The Shows

For over 70 years, TRESemmé has been dedicated to developing salon-quality hair care and styling products without the salon price. The new One Step Stylers were designed in response to the need for more simplified, time-saving routines that still deliver essential hair benefits. As a result, the new collection of thoughtfully designed stylers is customized for a variety of hair types and needs and delivers five professional-quality benefits in each bottle to achieve salon-quality styles at home quickly and easily. Whether you want more volume, texture, smoothness, waves, or visible repair, TRESemmé has a One Step Styler for you, including One Step Volume: For Fine Hair, One Step Texture: For Flat Hair, One Step Wave: For Wavy Hair, One Step Repair: For Damaged Hair, and One Step Smooth: For Thick, Frizzy Hair. With the TRESemmé One Step Stylers and TRESemmé x PatBO limited-edition hair accessories, runway-ready hairstyles can be easily created no matter your hair type.

"We know that now more than ever, life is complicated enough, and hair doesn't have to be," said Jessica Grigoriou, Brand Director TRESemmé & Suave Hair Care at Unilever NA. "TRESemmé is thrilled to be partnering with PatBO, a brand that also thoughtfully designs for the busy, fashion-forward woman, to complement our new collection of One Step Stylers with stylish hair accessories, providing the tools needed to effortlessly achieve runway-ready hair at home."

A total of five hair accessories have been designed for the limited-edition collection, including a hand-beaded pearl headband, floral printed scarf, black velvet turband, black velvet bow scrunchie, and gold pearl-embellished clips. Each hair accessory will be paired with a TRESemmé One Step Styler to create effortless, elevated hairstyles for the runway.

"Being a woman who is constantly on the go, I know how important it is to have effortless, yet stylish head-to-toe looks, from clothing to accessories, so I am honored to be partnering with TRESemmé, a brand that develops products for a similar muse," said Patricia Bonaldi, PatBO Founder and Creative Director. "Each of my designs, including the limited-edition hair accessories, are expertly handmade in the brand's atelier by a team of artisans from my hometown, for artfully, hand-embroidered collections that capture the vibrant energy of South America."

The TRESemmé One Step Stylers are available for purchase at Target and Walmart for SRP $5.99. The TRESemmé x PatBO limited-edition hair accessories are available for purchase on PatBO.com/Collections/TRESemme in two unique accessory collections, including the "Simply Glam Set" for $85 and "Effortless Luxe Kit" for $100 while supplies last.

To learn more about the TRESemmé One Step Stylers and PatBO collaboration, visit PatBO.com/TRESemme or follow @Tresemme on Instagram , Facebook and Twitter .

The digital destination of NYFW: The Shows is NYFW.com, the go-to destination for exclusive designer content, livestreamed fashion shows, cultural programming, and commerce surrounding New York Fashion Week. Followers can also get a front row seat to Fashion Week by following @NYFW across TikTok, Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

About Unilever North America

Unilever is one of the world's leading suppliers of Beauty & Personal Care, Home Care, and Foods & Refreshment products, with sales in over 190 countries and products used by 2.5 billion people every day. We have 149,000 employees and generated sales of €50.7 billion in 2020. Over half of our footprint is in developing and emerging markets. We have around 400 brands found in homes all over the world. In the United States and Canada, the portfolio includes iconic brands such as: Dove, Knorr, Hellmann's, Lipton, Magnum, Axe, Degree, Dollar Shave Club, Q-tips, St. Ives, Suave, TRESemmé, and Vaseline.

Our vision is to be the global leader in sustainable business and to demonstrate how our purpose-led, future-fit business model drives superior performance. We have a long tradition of being a progressive, responsible business. It goes back to the days of our founder William Lever, who launched the world's first purposeful brand, Sunlight Soap, more than 100 years ago, and it's at the heart of how we run our company today.

The Unilever Compass, our sustainable business strategy, is set out to help us deliver superior performance and drive sustainable and responsible growth, while:

improving the health of the planet;

improving people's health, confidence and wellbeing; and

contributing to a fairer and more socially inclusive world.

While there is still more to do, we are proud to have been recognized in 2020 as a sector leader in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index and – for the tenth-consecutive year – as the top ranked company in the 2020 GlobeScan/SustainAbility Sustainability Leaders survey.

For more information on Unilever U.S. and its brands visit: www.unileverusa.com

For more information on Unilever Canada and its brands visit: www.unilever.ca

About PatBO

PatBO is a Brazilian brand that captures the vibrant energy of South America through its artfully hand-embroidered Ready-To-Wear and Swim Collections. A dedication to preserving the art of craftsmanship is the essence of PatBO and a guiding principle of Founder & Creative Director, Patricia Bonaldi. Each design is expertly handmade in the brand's atelier by a team of local artisans.

Today the brand can be found in more than 250 stores globally including Saks Fifth Avenue, Net-A-Porter, Bergdorf Goodman, Harrods, and Luisa Via Roma. In 2021, PatBO opened doors to its first US flagship in SoHo, New York and is available on PatBO.com. To learn more, follow @PatBO on Instagram.

Contact:

Abbey Tozer

[email protected]

541-771-7518

SOURCE TRESemmé