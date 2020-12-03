Tresorit Receives Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice Distinction

ZURICH and BUDAPEST, Hungary, Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tresorit, a leading the end-to-end encrypted file sharing and content collaboration platform, announces that they have been named a Customers' Choice in the 2020 Gartner Peer Insights 'Voice of the Customer': Content Collaboration Tools.

Tresorit is the first ever end-to-end encrypted service receiving this distinction, not only in the Content Collaboration Tools market, but in all Gartner markets. Tresorit's zero-knowledge end-to-end encryption ensures that, unlike competitors such as Dropbox or Box, Tresorit can never decrypt and access users' files.

"As our mission is to empower every user with the means to collaborate in a secure and frictionless manner, receiving this distinction directly from our user community is an important acknowledgment for us", Gyorgy Szilagyi, Chief Product Officer at Tresorit said. "This distinction is a proof that end-to-end encrypted services can be user-friendly and convenient, when designed secure and privacy-friendly from the ground-up", he added.

The Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice Distinction is based on feedback and ratings from end-user professionals who have experience purchasing, implementing and/or using the service.

To qualify for this, companies must have a product that is listed on Gartner Peer Insights, have their overall rating (out of 5 stars) above or equal to the mean rating for that market, and receive 50 or more eligible published customer reviews during the one-year submission period. In addition, customer reviews must be representative of a broad mix of enterprise clients from different industries, company sizes and deployment regions.

End-to-end encryption ensures secure remote work

With remote work rising globally due to the COVID crisis, organizations are leaning more heavily on cloud-based services for internal collaboration and sharing information with clients/partners. Using end-to-end encryption forinternal and external file sharing ensures that contents of the files remain in the hands of their owners, making it a safe choice for organizations dealing with critically important data. To help those who are mostly affected by the COVID crisis, Tresorit also supports public health care and education providers with free subscriptions.

Despite a growing need for digital security, end-to-end encryption is under threat once again from global regulatory attempts to access encrypted information. To stand up for strong encryption and oppose encryption backdoors attempts, Tresorit has recently joined the Global Encryption Coalition.

About Tresorit

Tresorit is a Swiss, end-to-end encrypted, zero-knowledge content collaboration platform (CCP) designed to safeguard the digital valuables of individuals and organizations with the highest classification in the cloud. Used by more than 10,000 organizations globally, Tresorit helps teams protect their confidential data and securely share information both within teams and with clients and partners. Closing a €11.5M Series B financing round in 2018, Tresorit has offices in Zurich/Switzerland, Munich/Germany and Budapest/Hungary. Press contact: [email protected]

About Gartner Peer Insights

Gartner Peer Insights is an online platform of ratings and reviews of IT software and services that are written and read by IT professionals and technology decision-makers. The goal is to help IT leaders make more insightful purchase decisions and help technology providers improve their products by receiving objective, unbiased feedback from their customers. Gartner Peer Insights includes more than 350,000 verified reviews in more than 340 markets. For more information, please visit Gartner Peer Insights.

Disclaimer

Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice constitute the subjective opinions of individual end-user reviews, ratings, and data applied against a documented methodology; they neither represent the views of, nor constitute an endorsement by, Gartner or its affiliates.

