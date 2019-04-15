Tresys™ Announces New Release of XD Air™ its Portable Media Threat Protection Appliance

COLUMBIA, Md., April 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tresys Technology, an industry leader in Cross Domain Solutions, today announced the release of XD Air version 5.0, a portable media inspection and file transfer appliance. XD Air™ is a standalone kiosk that provides the strongest portable media threat protection commercially available today. Originally developed in conjunction with the National Security Agency, XD Air is the only U.S. Cyber Command-approved tool for the transfer of classified documents via portable media.

A hardened and tightly-integrated hardware and software solution, XD Air:

Performs Content Disarm & Reconstruction (CDR) on common document and image file types, separating them into discrete components, inspecting and sanitizing those components, and then reassembles the file into its original format.

Performs a second CDR inspection using a separate, independently-developed CDR filter to verify the sanitization results.

Utilizes multiple antivirus scanners to detect known malware.

Transfers files that pass sanitization to securely erased destination media.

Detects and warns the user of unusual behavior by portable device firmware.

XD Air version 5 includes a new Deep Content Inspection (DCI) engine designed to comply with "Raise the Bar" (RTB) guidelines for Cross Domain Solutions established by the National Cross Domain Strategy and Management Office (NCDSMO). The new DCI engine provides highly secure, assured orchestration of CDR processes, ensuring that sanitization policies are strictly enforced and cannot be bypassed.

"Both government and commercial entities with highly sensitive data and networks demand the absolute highest security standards to safeguard the information within their networks," said Ken Walker, CTO, Tresys Technology. "We have worked very closely with NCDSMO and NSA to ensure we design the most comprehensive and secure filtering capabilities in our Cross Domain Solutions so that our customers' networks and sensitive data are protected from both known and unknown threats."

Tresys' Deep Content Inspection (DCI) engine is now available in XD Air version 5 and is being incorporated into the next generation XD Bridge cross domain solution. XD Bridge is SABI and TSABI certified and listed on the NCDSMO Baseline. XD Guardian is functionally equivalent and is the only exportable SABI-certified CDS. Both adhere to the NCDSMO RTB Guidelines and are currently deployed in the DoD, including the Joint Strike Fighter program, the Intelligence Community, and with foreign partners.

What's New in XD Air version 5?

New Deep Content Inspection (DCI) engine.

Introduction of a rugged laptop form factor, enabling forward deployed troops to safely ingest data from unknown and hostile sources.

Support for additional Content Disarm & Reconstruction file types, including Microsoft Office 2013-2016 and Office 365.

Support for very large files (>2GB).

Support for full-speed USB 3.1 media

About Tresys Technology, LLC

Tresys provides customers with comprehensive security solutions that meet the challenges of the most demanding environments in the world. Whether it's safeguarding classified government networks, or ensuring the secure delivery of critical industrial, financial or operational data, clients have counted on Tresys for nearly two decades. Along with unparalleled industry expertise, Tresys' certified and accredited products protect information and ensure that the appropriate data gets to the correct location in a timely and secure manner. www.tresys.com

