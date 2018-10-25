Trethera Corporation announces appointment of Timothy "Tim" Donahue, M.D. to the Board of Directors

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Trethera Corporation (Trethera), a biopharmaceutical company committed to developing novel drugs targeting cellular nucleotide metabolism for the treatment of cancer, announced the nomination and acceptance of Timothy Donahue to Trethera's Board of Directors by unanimous vote of the Board.

"I am delighted to have Dr. Donahue join the Trethera Board of Directors. Dr. Donahue brings a wealth of medical experience, especially within gastrointestinal tumors, and will be a valuable addition as Trethera continues to advance towards clinical oncology trials in solid tumors," said Trethera co-founder Owen Witte, M.D.

Dr. Donahue is Chief of the Division of Surgical Oncology and Professor of Surgery at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA. He also has a joint appointment in the Department of Molecular and Medical Pharmacology to facilitate his research program. In addition to his clinical work, Dr. Donahue is the Principal Investigator of a National Institutes of Health funded research laboratory.

"Having Tim join Trethera is a real plus, his medical laboratory is fully integrated with our founders' laboratories and his expertise helps us start the translation of preclinical experiments into an optimized clinical trial design," said Kenneth A. Schultz, M.D., Trethera's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "Our team is excited to add Dr. Donahue at this pivotal time in the company."

Dr. Donahue's scientific research focuses on developing new drugs and better treatment strategies, collaborating with numerous other researchers worldwide. He is also dedicated to training the next generation of academic surgeons and serves as the Program Director of the UCLA General Surgery Residency.

"I'm excited to join a UCLA biopharmaceutical spinout company dedicated to helping cancer patients overcome their disease," said Dr. Tim Donahue, "translating the early, but promising, preclinical results of TRE-515 into compelling clinical evidence will be a priority."

Founded by highly regarded UCLA faculty, Trethera focuses on pathways controlling cancer nucleotide metabolism. TRE-515, a first-in-class inhibitor of deoxycytidine kinase (dCK), is an orally administered small molecule that has demonstrated activity in preclinical models treating a variety of tumors, both in monotherapy and when in combination with certain FDA approved drugs.

About TRE-515

TRE-515 is a first-in-class preclinical drug that inhibits deoxycytidine kinase (dCK), the rate-limiting enzyme in the deoxyribonucleoside salvage pathway, one of two biosynthetic pathways that generate the DNA precursors, the other being the de novo pathway. Certain cancer cells may appear preferentially dependent on the salvage pathway for nucleotides to support tumor growth. Trethera has developed TRE-515 for use as monotherapy or in combination with de novo pathway inhibitors, to precisely target a metabolic vulnerability of these cancer cells. This approach holds the potential to improve treatment efficacy and minimize the development of drug resistance.

About Trethera Corporation

Trethera is a privately-held biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing novel treatments for cancers with high unmet needs. For more information, visit trethera.com.

Note on Forward-Looking Statements

All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release that address activities, events or developments that Trethera believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. Although Trethera has a reasonable basis for the forward-looking statements contained herein, Trethera cautions that such statements are based on current expectations about future events and are subject to risks, uncertainties and factors relating to medical research, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond Trethera's control, that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements in this press release. These potential risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, the extent to which development of any novel cancer therapies succeeds; and whether Trethera would obtain the necessary regulatory approvals to commence human trials or commercialize TRE-515 or any novel therapies resulting from such research. The statements in this press release speak only as of the date hereof and Trethera does not undertake any obligation to update, amend or clarify these forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

