TREW Marketing CEO, Wendy Covey, Releases "Content Marketing, Engineered", a New Book for Technical Companies Looking to Strengthen Business with Content Marketing

AUSTIN, Texas, May 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Wendy Covey, CEO and co-founder of TREW Marketing, speaker, and podcast host, today released Content Marketing, Engineered, a new book that gives engineering and technical companies the framework and guidance needed to be successful with content marketing. The book is now available on Amazon and contentmarketingengineered.com.

Technical Companies Need Content Marketing to Build Trust and Win Business

Studies show that more than 50% of the technical buyer's journey happens before a prospect engages directly with a salesperson. These buyers are looking to vendor/supplier websites first for educational content to help make decisions along their buying cycle.

Companies who share expertise through quality content on a consistent basis are seen as trusted resources, spend less per lead, and achieve greater pipeline efficiency. With Content Marketing, Engineered, technical marketers will learn how to plan, create, and promote quality content effectively.

"Technical audiences are different. They're more skeptical and looking for detailed information from proven, trusted sources – a nuanced approach to this audience is critical for success. Cookie-cutter B2B marketing tactics fall short," said Covey. "Content Marketing, Engineered guides technical marketers through a complete content marketing process that ultimately turns their company's brand into a trusted resource, grows leads, and improves their bottom line."

Covey's new book addresses strategic, overarching topics including:

Target audience definition

Corporate branding

Content marketing planning

The book also dives deep into the details of:

Setting marketing goals

Writing and promoting content

Optimizing websites

Effectively supporting sales

Measuring results

Decades of Experience, Now Available via Book and Podcast

Covey has spent more than 20 years creating and implementing successful marketing strategies for technical B2B companies, finding that a content-based marketing approach is the most influential way marketers can affect customers' purchase and repurchase decisions. Covey wrote Content Marketing, Engineered to give technical marketers an end-to-end guide to effective content marketing. She also hosts the Content Marketing, Engineered podcast (available on all major podcast platforms), sharing marketing advice about growing a technical company with content marketing through interviews with marketing and engineering leaders.

About Wendy Covey

Wendy Covey is the author of Content Marketing, Engineered and the CEO and co-founder of TREW Marketing, a leading marketing agency serving companies targeting technical markets. Drawing on her deep experience in marketing within the engineering space, she helps companies connect with customers, build trust, and drive sustainable results using a smart inbound marketing and sales approach. Wendy was named by The Wall Street Journal editors among the 10 Most Innovative Entrepreneurs in America. Her book, Content Marketing, Engineered, is available on Amazon and contentmarketingengineered.com and her podcast by the same name is available on all major platforms.

