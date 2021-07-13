Trey Mancini Baltimore Orioles Star First Baseman Announces First Baseball NFT with UREEQA

MIAMI, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Baltimore Orioles first baseman Trey Mancini is turning his Home Run Derby appearance into an opportunity to raise money for charity. Social Media has been abuzz with his 'David vs. Goliath" runner-up performance praising his sense of hope and optimism after battling cancer.

The 29-year-old Mancini missed the 2020 MLB season after undergoing chemotherapy for his stage 3 colon cancer. His 2021 comeback has been an inspiration to many. The Trey Mancini NFT Drop will be both auction style and fixed price giving buyers 2 ways to participate.

Proceeds from the sales will go toward colon cancer awareness via the Trey Mancini Foundation, a charity that supports those facing the illness.

"This drop is extremely important to me," Mancini said in a statement. "Not only is it my first experience with NFTs, but the cause is near and dear to my heart."

NFT producers Matt Rodgers and Justin Williams, VP of Bitboy Crypto's NFT Division, join forces to bring together an amazing team of artist and animators to bring Trey's vision to life! Haddon McKinney as the lead designer and Steven Polizzi as animator donated their time an efforts to the project .

This is just another example of cryptocurrency and blockchain entering the mainstream. Purchasers of the Trey Mancini NFTs will hold and exclusive piece of digital art while supporting early detection cancer research and the Trey Mancini Foundation.

The 2 piece collection (a Gold and Silver edition) will include exclusive utilities for holders of the NFTs.

The NFTs will be available on the Ureeqa platform through Wednesday 7/14 at 7pm est.

Participates will be able to use both crypto or credit card for their purchase. Ureeqa is revolutionizing the NFT space with their robust validation of each NFT, giving consumers peace of mind when they purchase their NFTs.

SOURCE Trey Mancini