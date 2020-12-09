TRG Announces New Website, New Facility and New Technology Lifecycle Management Platform

That's why going forward, we'll simply be known as "TRG," and our domain will change from trgrepair.com to trgsolutions.com. To accompany this migration, we're launching an entirely new website, providing a fresh perspective into our background, capabilities and customer success stories. Featuring an updated look and interactive experience, it contains a variety of helpful resources, including blogs, success stories, virtual tours and more. The site better reflects the breadth of our service offerings, as well as the unique culture that serves as the foundation of our business and sets us apart from our competition.

New Facility

We've launched a new 60,000 square foot Enterprise Mobility Center (EMC). Located just minutes away from our headquarters and Retail Deployment Center, the EMC contains a 35,000 square foot warehouse, 7,000 square foot deployment center, 3,000 square foot tech lab and over 15,000 square feet of office space – currently home to our IT, 24x7x365 help desk, software development and project management teams.

With other facilities near Seattle, Toronto and Amsterdam, we've always maintained the largest footprint in the market – however, the addition of the EMC leaves no question as to our ability to support and scale with our customers, whether SMB or global, Fortune 100 organizations. Regardless of device type, brand or operating system, our deployment team simplifies technology rollouts – reducing costs and risks and freeing up internal resources to focus on other priorities. With the ability to deploy up to 40,000 devices each month, we support all engagements with real-time reporting and expert project management, scheduling and coordination in either pilot or production deployment environments. Our help desk and proactive monitoring team provides 24/7/365 US-based, multi-language support for mission critical technology around the clock and around the world – ensuring application success for employees and ultimately customers.

New Technology Lifecycle Management (TLM) Platform

Built on a scalable, cloud-based platform, TRG TLM provides a holistic view and full control over technology assets, cloud licenses and mobile and fixed line spend - across all sites, cost centers and service providers. This subscription-based service can be rapidly implemented by region or globally, integrating with existing enterprise cloud services to provide workflow automations and cost savings typically greater than 30%. Business intelligence from the TLM platform enables follow-on operational and digital transformation opportunities, optimizing communications lifecycle management processes wherever business is conducted across the world.

"We're thrilled to announce these new developments," said Sean Kennedy, TRG President. "People may think they know TRG, but we've grown dramatically over the past five years. We're excited to leverage our new facility and new capabilities to continue driving success for our customers, and we think our new website better communicates the one-stop-shop solutions we can provide across an organization."

