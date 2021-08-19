TRHC and Drake University Partner to Demonstrate Value of Pairing Remote Patient Monitoring and MedWise® to Enhance Health Care in Rural Areas via Telehealth

MOORESTOWN, N.J., Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc.® (TRHC) (NASDAQ: TRHC), a leading healthcare technology company advancing the safe use of medications, today announced a new initiative with Drake University and Certintell to drive improved health outcomes and demonstrate the value of combining remote patient monitoring (RPM) and comprehensive medication management, including MedWise® Medication Safety Reviews (MSRs) throughout rural Iowa. The project is being funded through a 5-year $1.6 million grant from the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA).

"This innovative initiative will further demonstrate the value of MedWise® to improve health outcomes using a team-based, comprehensive medication management telehealth approach," said TRHC Chair and CEO Calvin H. Knowlton, Ph.D. "Through our collaboration with Drake University, our proprietary MedWise technology will facilitate medication safety reviews, conducted by a certified MedWise pharmacist, to help improve medication safety and, through Certintell's RPM clinical workflows, the proportion of adults with uncontrolled type 2 diabetes, hypertension, and/or obesity. The culmination of these efforts will result in reduced medication-related problems, including falls, and hospitalizations."