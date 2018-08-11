Tri Global Energy Announces Recipient of 2018 Wind Leadership Award

DALLAS, Aug. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Tri Global Energy (TGE), a leading U.S. originator and developer of utility-scale wind energy projects, today announced that U.S. Congressman Jodey Arrington (R-TX 19th District) is the 2018 recipient of the Tri Global Energy Wind Leadership Award, recognizing commitment to wind development and to the people who rely on wind farms to support their families and communities.

The award presentation was held at TGE's Dallas headquarters during American Wind Week on August 11, 2018.

"I am honored to receive this award," said Congressman Arrington. "West Texas is the food, fuel and fiber capital of our nation. I'm proud that our region leads the nation in both renewable and fossil energy production. Harnessing the power of wind in West Texas has not only provided good jobs for rural America and helped power our state's economy, but it has broadened and diversified our energy production, which will support our nation's energy independence for future generations."

"We are so proud to recognize Jodey's leadership in Texas wind energy," said John Billingsley, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Tri Global Energy. "His efforts have helped Texas to retain its top ranking in wind energy development in the nation and globally. He understands the positive impact of wind energy in Texas."

Texas topped the nation in electricity-generation capacity from wind, with nearly three times the installed capacity of second-ranked Oklahoma, according to the American Wind Energy Association, the national association for the U.S. wind industry. In Texas, electricity generation capacity from wind surpassed generation capacity from coal in December 2017, making it No. 2 behind natural gas. Nationally, wind-based capacity has more than doubled since 2010.

About Tri Global Energy Tri Global Energy (TGE) is a leading developer of wind energy in the U.S. The company is based in Dallas. Founded in 2009, TGE's goal is to develop clean energy at an affordable cost through the development of wind projects. The company pioneered a proprietary way to generate local economic benefits through the development of renewable energy projects by partnering with landowners, communities and industry-leading investors. For more information, visit http://www.triglobalenergy.com.

