Tri Global Energy Dominates U.S. Wind Production in Q3, Helps Texas Retain Top Ranking Nationally

DALLAS, Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tri Global Energy, a leading privately held renewable energy developer, dominated U.S. wind production in development for the third quarter of 2020, with a total of 1,657 MW, which exceeds total wind power in development in 47 individual U.S. states. This contribution helped cement Texas's position as the top-ranked state nationally in two areas - MWs of new wind power capacity brought online and MWs of wind projects under construction.

The industry statistics are based on the American Wind Power Association (www.awea.org) Wind Powers America Third Quarter 2020 Market Report, which details new developments and provides analyses of the U.S. wind industry. The report reveals that U.S. wind is on pace for a record year, with installations through the third quarter up 72 percent over the first nine months of 2019. During the third quarter of 2020, Texas reported 687 MW of new wind power brought online, contributed by two companies: Apex Clean Energy (Aviator Wind, located in Coke County, Texas at 525 MW) and Tri Global Energy (Bearkat II wind project, located in Glasscock County, Texas at 162 MW). The state of Colorado placed second to Texas, with a total 496 MW of new wind power installed for the quarter.

Tri Global Energy also continued as the leading developer of wind projects in Texas for the third straight quarter this year, contributing 31 percent (1,657 MW) of the state's total.

"There's no question that the pandemic has been challenging and created business pressures, but our continued success in the face of 2020's roadblocks dramatically illustrates that wind energy is a driver in the energy transition currently underway and that renewables are a vital part of our country's energy future," said John Billingsley, Chairman and CEO of Tri Global Energy.

Among fourth quarter initiatives, Billingsley notes that Tri Global Energy will open a second office in Illinois in support of the company's Vermilion Wind project. Vermilion Wind, a 255-megawatt, 15,000-acre wind project, is projected to be the largest wind farm in East Central Illinois.

Tri Global Energy is an independent renewable energy originator and developer in the U.S. The company is a leading wind developer in Texas and among the top five in the U.S. for projects under construction. Over 4,000 megawatts of TGE's renewable energy projects are either in late stage development, financing, construction or operation.

Founded in 2009, Tri Global Energy's mission is to improve communities through local economic development generated by originating and commercializing renewable energy projects. The company currently develops and owns utility-scale wind and solar energy projects in Texas, Nebraska, Illinois, Indiana, Pennsylvania and Virginia. Tri Global Energy is headquartered in Dallas with regional development offices in Lubbock, Texas; El Paso and Forreston, Illinois; and Reynolds and Hartford City, Indiana. For more information, visit www.triglobalenergy.com.

