Tri Pointe Homes Wins Big at the Great American Living Awards 2020

POTOMAC, Md., Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) is pleased to announce that its DC Metro division received 17 awards (12 winners and 5 awards of merit) across the categories of design, land planning, marketing and sales during the Great American Living Awards held virtually on February 18, 2021. Presented by the Northern Virginia Building Industry Association (NVBIA), the annual Great American Living Awards ceremony honors the best and the brightest in the metropolitan Washington D.C. homebuilding industry.

Tri Pointe Homes' communities received significant product recognition in the Best Design and Architecture category, winning five awards and two awards of merit. Numerous home types at the Cabin Branch Villages community in Clarksburg, Md. received high praise and were recognized with the following awards in the Best Design and Architecture, Detached Homes on Lots Under 7,000 Square Feet for various price points:

Hartford model (award of merit): $500,001 - $600,000

model (award of merit): Manchester model: $600,001 - $700,000

model: Winston model: $700,001 - $850,000

Additional Tri Pointe Homes communities were recognized as winners in the Best Design and Architecture, Attached Home, including Townhouses, Two-over-Two's, Back-to-Back Townhouses and Duplexes, Fee Simple and Condo Ownership category for differing price points including:

Watson's Glen ( Millersville, Md. ), Dixon model: $350,000 - $400,000

), Dixon model: Cabin Branch Crossings ( Clarksburg, Md. ), Dawson model: $400,001 - $500,000 .

), model: North Quarter ( North Bethesda, Md. ), Chase model: $600,001 - $700,000

), Chase model: Award of merit for West Oaks Corner ( Fairfax, Va. ), Wesley model: $700,001 - $850,000

"We're honored to be recognized by NVBIA and our industry peers across a wide variety of categories," said Julie Dillon, Tri Pointe Homes DC Metro Division Director of Marketing. "Our teams and partners are dedicated to providing the best service and going above and beyond for homebuyers. That's what makes our customer-focused company so special."

The company's interior design teams also won awards for various communities and models in the category Best Interior Merchandising, Attached Home for:



Watson's Glen, Dixon: $350,001 - $400,000

Cabin Branch Crossings, Dawson : $400,001 - $500,000

: North Quarter, Chase: $600,001 - $700,000

Additional interior design accolades included two awards of merit for Best Interior Merchandising, Detached Home - $500,001-$600,000 for the Hartford at Cabin Branch Villages and Best Interior Merchandising, Attached Home – Over $850,000 for the Sully at West Oaks Corner.

Tri Pointe Homes' North Quarter community won big in marketing categories, featuring awards for Best Signage – Signage Program and Best Model Homes Sales Center for its New Home Gallery. Another marketing accolade for the company was an award of merit for Best Video — Brand Video.

Celebrating the individuals behind the brand, Tri Pointe Homes DC Metro Division Community New Home Advisor Debra Ray was noticed for her Exceptional Sales Effort at Willowsford. Julie O'Gilvie was named Outstanding Sales Rookie for her sales success during her first year as a New Home Advisor.

An overview of Tri Pointe Homes' award recognitions is featured below. For more information about the awards, visit greatamericanlivingawards.com/winners.

SALES EXCELLENCE

Exceptional Sales Effort – Debra Ray – WINNER

– WINNER Outstanding Sale Rookie – Julie O'Gilvie – WINNER

DESIGN AND ARCHITECTURE

Cabin Branch Villages – Hartford – Category: 35D ( $500K to $600K ) Design and Architecture, Detached Home (on lots under 7,000 s. f.) – Award of Merit

– Category: 35D ( to ) Design and Architecture, Detached Home (on lots under 7,000 s. f.) – Award of Merit Cabin Branch Villages – Manchester – Category: 35E ( $600K to $700K ) Design and Architecture, Detached Home (on lots under 7,000 s. f.) – WINNER

– Category: 35E ( to ) Design and Architecture, Detached Home (on lots under 7,000 s. f.) – WINNER Cabin Branch Villages – Winston – Category: 35F ( $700K to $850K ) Design and Architecture, Detached Home (on lots under 7,000 s. f.) – WINNER

to ) Design and Architecture, Detached Home (on lots under 7,000 s. f.) – WINNER Watson's Glen – Dixon – Category: 37C ( $350K to $400K ) Design and Architecture, Attached Home, including Townhouses, Two-over-Two's, Back-to-Back Townhouses and Duplexes, Fee Simple and Condo Ownership – WINNER

to ) Design and Architecture, Attached Home, including Townhouses, Two-over-Two's, Back-to-Back Townhouses and Duplexes, and Condo Ownership – WINNER Cabin Branch Crossings – Dawson – Category: 37D ( $400K to $500K ) Design and Architecture, Attached Home, including Townhouses, Two-over-Two's, Back-to-Back Townhouses and Duplexes, Fee Simple and Condo Ownership – WINNER

– Category: 37D ( to ) Design and Architecture, Attached Home, including Townhouses, Two-over-Two's, Back-to-Back Townhouses and Duplexes, and Condo Ownership – WINNER North Quarter – Chase – Category: 37F ( $600K to $700K ) Design and Architecture, Attached Home, including Townhouses, Two-over-Two's, Back-to-Back Townhouses and Duplexes, Fee Simple and Condo Ownership – WINNER

to ) Design and Architecture, Attached Home, including Townhouses, Two-over-Two's, Back-to-Back Townhouses and Duplexes, and Condo Ownership – WINNER West Oaks Corner– Wesley Model – Category: 37G ( $700K to $850K ) Design and Architecture, Attached Home, including Townhouses, Two-over-Two's, Back-to-Back Townhouses and Duplexes, Fee Simple and Condo Ownership – Award of Merit

MARKETING

Category 16: Model Homes Sales Center – North Quarter New Home Gallery – WINNER

Category 24B : Signage – Signage Program – North Quarter – WINNER

: Signage – Signage Program – North Quarter – WINNER Category 26: Video – Brand Video – Award of Merit

INTERIOR DESIGN

Cabin Branch Villages – Hartford – Category: 29D ( $500K to $600K ) – Detached Home – Award of Merit

– Category: 29D ( to ) – Detached Home – Award of Merit Watson's Glen – Dixon– Category: 30C ( $350K to $400K ) – Attached Home – WINNER

to ) – Attached Home – WINNER Cabin Branch Crossings –Dawson– Category: 30D ( $400 to $500K ) – Attached Home – WINNER

to ) – Attached Home – WINNER North Quarter – Chase or Montrose – Category: 30F ( $600 to $700K ) – Attached Home – WINNER

to ) – Attached Home – WINNER West Oaks Corner – Sully: 30H (Over $850k ) – Attached Home – Award of Merit

About Tri Pointe Homes [D.C. Metro]

One of the largest homebuilders in the U.S., Tri Pointe Homes® (NYSE: TPH) is a publicly traded company and a recognized leader in customer experience, innovative design, and environmentally responsible business practices. The company builds premium homes and communities in 10 states, with deep ties to the communities it serves—some for as long as a century. Tri Pointe Homes combines the financial resources, technology platforms and proven leadership of a national organization with the regional insights, longstanding community connections and agility of empowered local teams. Tri Pointe has won multiple Builder of the Year awards, most recently in 2019, and made Fortune magazine's 2017 100 Fastest-Growing Companies list. Building upon the legacy that was established more than 40 years ago under the name Winchester Homes, Tri Pointe Homes is an award-winning leader in the D.C. metro real estate sector. For more information, please visit TriPointeHomes.com.

SOURCE Tri Pointe Homes, Inc