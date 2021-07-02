Triad Securities Corp. and Argus Research Publish Q2 2021 IPO, Secondary Market Summary and Outlook

NEW YORK, July 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Triad Securities Corp., a full-service, agency-only brokerage firm, today announced the issuance of its Q2 2021 Quarterly Snapshot on U.S. IPOs and secondary offerings (See report here .) Published in conjunction with Argus Research, the report provides ECM (equity capital market) trends along with data on upcoming deals including the Top 20 Promising Potential IPO Candidates and the Top 20 intriguing venture-backed private companies, including Unicorns.

One year later, with vaccines being distributed and investors forecasting sharp, stimulus-driven growth in the economy for the next several quarters, the IPO market is red hot.

IPO activity jumped 170% year-over-year in 2Q21, and was up 25% compared to 1Q21. By the numbers, 125 operating companies raised funds through IPOs in 2Q21, up from 46 in 2Q20 and from 101 last quarter. Including SPACs, approximately 186 entities raised funds. Secondary offerings declined 28% year-over-year as compared to 2Q20, when many listed companies tapped the debt markets to strengthen their balance sheets amid the pandemic.

