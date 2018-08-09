Triago Ventures, a Draper, Utah-Based Multi-family Real Estate Firm, Acquires Republic Woodlake Apartments in San Antonio, Texas

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The acquisition and disposition team for Triago Holdings, LLC, based in Draper, UT and led by Jay Minnick, Mike Minnick, and Jennifer Merrill recently closed on the purchase of Republic Woodlake in San Antonio, TX. The garden style complex built in 2008 consists of 288-units, with an average size of 787 sf., and less than 10 miles from downtown San Antonio. Within the northeast submarket it is positioned within five miles of many employment drivers such as Rackspace, HEB, Randolph Air Force Base, and Fort Sam Houston.

Jay Minnick, the president and CEO of Triago Holdings, LLC is taking advantage of the value-add opportunity to implement a needed upgrade program and position the property for future opportunity. The unemployment rate for the submarket dropped 2.9% with 30,100 jobs added. The value-add component coupled with the strong multi-family market in the San Antonio area made Republic Woodlake a very attractive opportunity.

San Antonio is ranked no. 3 among the "10 Big US Cities with the Fastest-Growing Economies" according to Forbes, 2018. It was also ranked among the top 20 "Fastest-Growing Large Cities in America" according to WalletHub, 2017 and was also named one of the top 25 "Best Places to Live in the USA." Texas added 39,600 jobs in April and the state's unemployment rate dropped to 3.8% in April 2018, down from 4.1% in March. "We look forward to serving the residents in the great state of Texas and city of San Antonio. We found they're some the kindest, most respectful people we have met and we really like the strong military presence," said Jay Minnick. "It's a great market with great people, and a great place to do business."

Triago Holdings, LLC is currently pursuing similar opportunities in the San Antonio, Austin, and DAL/FW corridor.

Triago Ventures is a full-service building and development company in the Greater Salt Lake Area. Headquartered in Draper, UT, the company was founded by Jay Minnick and Chris Miller in 2017 to develop multi-family projects. The founders of Triago have vast experience with developing and constructing multi-family projects. Jay Minnick and Chris Miller were involved in developing thousands of multi-family units. Their portfolio of experience includes the development of 5,000 multi-family units across the Wasatch Front valued at over $700 million. The company's owners are experienced in providing quality housing for thousands of Utahans over several years.

This press release was issued through 24-7PressRelease.com. For further information, visit http://www.24-7pressrelease.com.

SOURCE Triago Ventures

Related Links

http://www.triagoventures.com

