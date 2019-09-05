Trial Attorney Barry Sorrels Recognized on 2019 Texas Super Lawyers List

DALLAS, Sept. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- High-profile trial attorney Barry Sorrels of Sorrels Hagood again has been recognized among the top white-collar criminal defense attorneys in Texas. He has earned selection to the prestigious Texas Super Lawyers list each year since its creation in 2003.

The Texas Super Lawyers list is produced from an initial statewide survey of lawyers, with nominees reviewed by a blue-ribbon panel of the state's leading attorneys, and subject to an extensive editorial review. Thomson Reuters publishes the complete list in the October issues of Texas Monthly and Super Lawyers magazines. It is also available at http://www.superlawyers.com.

Best known for his trial success, Mr. Sorrels has a reputation for representing clients in high-profile criminal matters both at the state and federal levels. Elected officials, business executives, professional athletes, doctors and other medical professionals facing investigations and formal charges, including fraud, corruption and other state and federal white-collar criminal offenses are often represented by Mr. Sorrels. His criminal defense work is frequently recognized in legal industry guides, most recently the 2020 Best Lawyers in America, an honor Mr. Sorrels has earned since 1999. He also is consistently named to D Magazine's Best Lawyers in Dallas listing.

He is Board Certified in Criminal Law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization. To learn more about Mr. Sorrels, visit https://sorrelshagood.com/barrysorrels/.

A former president of the Dallas Bar Association and the Patrick E. Higginbotham Inn of Court, Mr. Sorrels also frequently lends his criminal defense expertise to national news outlets, such as CNN, MSNBC, Fox News, TruTV and Dallas TV news stations.

Sorrels Hagood is a group of independent trial lawyers based in Dallas. To learn more about their reputation as trial lawyers, visit https://sorrelshagood.com/.

Media Contact:

Sophia Reza

800-559-4534

sophia@androvett.com

SOURCE Sorrels Hagood

Related Links

https://sorrelshagood.com

