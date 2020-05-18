Trial Attorney Michael Lyons Named a Legal Trailblazer

DALLAS, May 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Trial lawyer Michael Lyons of Dallas-based Lyons & Simmons, LLP is one of just 52 plaintiffs' attorneys honored by the National Law Journal as "agents of change" who are reshaping expectations on behalf of clients nationwide.

Mr. Lyons was selected to the publication's 2020 list of Plaintiffs' Lawyers Trailblazers based upon his groundbreaking work on behalf of clients involved in life-altering personal injury and wrongful death cases, as well as his proven record of obtaining outstanding results in high-stakes, high-exposure litigation.

"Michael is a tireless advocate for clients, with an unrelenting drive for justice," said Lyons & Simmons co-founder Chris Simmons . "For him, justice is a complex pursuit, starting with protecting his client's interests, but also working towards constructive change to improve whatever precipitated an unfortunate event."

Mr. Lyons was recently involved in litigation related to the worst oilfield disaster in Oklahoma history and the deadliest in the U.S. since the 2010 Macondo Deepwater Horizon blowout. The case had tremendous importance relating to best practices for oilfield drilling operations and helped bring further attention to dangerous industry practices involving well control management and monitoring.

"I think it's vital for all lawyers to continue to fight for the preservation of the Seventh Amendment," Mr. Lyons told the NLJ about his work. "The right to trial should be sacrosanct, but it is under attack. Big corporations and insurance companies shouldn't be the only ones with access to the courthouse. Still, the little guy doesn't always understand the power of the courthouse and if you give up that power, you're giving more to those who already have it."

His success on behalf of clients has earned the notice of the legal community. In addition to the 2020 Plaintiffs' Lawyers Trailblazers selection, he has also earned recognition among the Top 100 Lawyers in the Dallas-Fort Worth area by Texas Super Lawyers, as well as the Lawdragon 500 Leading Plaintiff Consumer Lawyers, Best Lawyers in America and D Magazine's Best Lawyers in Dallas. He is a member of the Million Dollar and Multi-Million Dollar Advocates Forums, as well as a member of America's Top 100 High Stakes Litigators.

The full Plaintiffs' Lawyers Trailblazers listing is featured in a special supplement to the May 2020 print edition of the National Law Journal, and can be found online at https://images.law.com/media/nationallawjournal/supplements/NLJTB_Plaintiffs_2020/mobile/index.html.

