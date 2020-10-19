Trial Attorney Michael Lyons Recognized Among Top Dallas Attorneys

DALLAS, Oct. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Michael Lyons, co-founder of the trial firm Lyons & Simmons, LLP, has earned recognition among the Top 100 attorneys in Dallas-Fort Worth in the 2020 edition of Texas Super Lawyers.

Lyons earned additional recognition among the state's leading plaintiffs lawyers for general personal injury litigation. Selection is based on a statewide survey of lawyers and extensive review by the editorial staff of Super Lawyers. The honor comes on the heels of Lyons & Simmons' recognition as the top personal injury law firm in Dallas by the readers of Texas Lawyer magazine.

"Michael is one of the most dedicated attorneys I know, with an unrelenting drive for justice," said firm co-founder Chris Simmons. "He becomes personally invested in cases. It is something that clients have come to expect and opponents respect."

With that reputation for achieving remarkable results, clients nationwide rely on Lyons' aggressive representation in cases involving life-altering personal injury or wrongful death. He also has a proven record of outstanding results in significant, high-exposure business litigation.

In addition to Super Lawyers, Lyons' work has earned accolades from The Best Lawyers in America, Lawdragon 500, the National Law Journal, and D Magazine. A member of both the Million Dollar and Multi-Million Dollar Advocates Forums, Lyons is also a Lifetime Achievement member of America's Top 100 Attorneys for Texas.

Earlier this year, Simmons was selected for a fourth consecutive year among the top 100 attorneys in the state by Texas Rising Stars. A companion to Super Lawyers, the Rising Stars guide recognizes the state's most accomplished attorneys age 40 or younger or who have been in practice for 10 years or less. Both Simmons and firm associate Stephen Higdon also were recognized among the top young personal injury attorneys in the state.

Published annually by Thomson Reuters, the full 2020 Texas Super Lawyers listing will appear in Texas Monthly and Super Lawyers magazines and can be found online at http://www.superlawyers.com .

About Lyons & Simmons LLP

Dallas-based Lyons & Simmons, LLP is a trial boutique representing clients in wrongful death, personal injury, products liability and complex "bet-the-company" business litigation matters across the country. To learn more, visit http://www.Lyons-Simmons.com.

