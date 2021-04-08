Trial Date Set for Sullivan Baby Doe Case

Court sets start date of July 26, 2021, following default judgment against Endo Tweet this

Plaintiffs in the case are seeking more than $2.4 billion in damages, an amount supported by expert testimony.

The decision comes following an April 6 ruling by the court that granted default judgment on liability in favor of plaintiffs, but reserved determination of damages for trial. The court cited as part of its basis for the judgment a dozen false statements made by Endo's attorneys, as well as a "coordinated strategy between Endo and its counsel to…interfere with the administration of justice." The ruling can be read here.

"The Court has found that Endo knowingly participated in the illegal drug market in violation of Tennessee's Drug Dealer Liability Act," said Gerard Stranch, managing partner of BS&J. "We look forward to presenting to a jury the amount of damage that this illegal conduct has caused to the governmental plaintiffs and to Baby Doe, and we will be asking for more than $2.4 billion in damages."

More information about Sullivan Baby Doe is available here.

