Trial Lawyer Jessica Dean Named to Lawdragon's Top 500 Leading Plaintiff Consumer Lawyers of 2021

DALLAS, June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Trial lawyer Jessica Dean, name partner in Dallas' Dean Omar Branham Shirley, LLP, has been recognized as one of Lawdragon's 500 Leading Plaintiff Consumer Lawyers of 2021.

"Jessica is a lawyer dedicated to her clients and to the cause of justice. She's one of the more accomplished, successful and professional mesothelioma lawyers in the country. This is an honor that's well-deserved," said Trey Branham, name partner and founder of Dean Omar Branham Shirley.

This is the third year in a row Ms. Dean has been selected for this honor. For nearly 18 years, she has represented those involved in personal injury lawsuits, mesothelioma claims, product liability cases, catastrophic injury and unpaid wages cases, as well as shareholder liability and consumer class action lawsuits. Ms. Dean has dedicated her practice to ensuring her clients have a voice against any injustice.

"I am proud to receive this honor and grateful to Lawdragon for placing me on the list once again," Ms. Dean said.

The Lawdragon 500 Leading Plaintiff Consumer Lawyers is committed to researching attorneys nominated by their peers who strive to fight for justice for those facing life-altering problems. Lawdragon describes the attorneys named as those who "stand up against the worst, seeking justice and providing hope."

Dean Omar Branham Shirley, LLP, is a nationally recognized trial firm that handles cases across the country for individuals who have suffered catastrophic injuries or have died as a result of the irresponsible conduct of others. For more information, please visit https://dobslegal.com/.

