Trial Lawyer Rusty Hardin Honored as One of Four 'Global Elite Thought Leaders' in the United States

HOUSTON, Oct. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Famed Texas trial lawyer Rusty Hardin is one of only four attorneys in the U.S. honored as a 2018 Global Elite Thought Leader in litigation by the international legal research firm Who's Who Legal.

Honorees are selected based on surveys of general counsel and private practice lawyers. Attorneys also must meet independent international research criteria. Who's Who Legal listed 825 commercial litigation practitioners across 67 jurisdictions this year, with only a select few named to the Global Elite list. Mr. Hardin is the only Texan honored.

"What an honor to be on this international list," said Mr. Hardin, founder of Rusty Hardin & Associates. "The best part is that selection is based on client surveys. Our team works hard to build strong partnerships with the people we represent, whether they are corporate CEOs or small business owners."

Who's Who Legal says: "Rusty Hardin is a Global Elite Thought Leader who enjoys a distinguished reputation for his work on a full range of civil litigation matters. He is described as 'a great trial lawyer,' with one source stating, 'He's the guy I would hire if I had a case I really cared about.'"

Mr. Hardin has had a storied career, having tried more than 170 cases before juries. He has represented prominent names in both civil and criminal matters, but he calls commercial litigation the firm's "bread and butter." Clients have included ExxonMobil, Rice University, the Las Vegas Sands Corp. and the Houston Texans.

Over the years he's earned prestigious national legal honors. Chambers and Partners has named him a Recognized Practitioner among U.S. trial lawyers. He's been recognized by the National Law Journal among its 100 Most Influential Lawyers in America, and he's regularly named a Benchmark Litigation Star.

Who's Who Legal is published by London-based Law Business Research Ltd., an independent publishing group that serves the international legal services marketplace. The list of Global Elite Thought Leaders can be found at http://whoswholegal.com/news/analysis/article/34811/litigation-2018/.

Rusty Hardin & Associates, LLP has built a solid reputation for taking on the causes of its clients and obtaining favorable results in both civil matters and significant criminal cases. Visit https://www.rustyhardin.com.

