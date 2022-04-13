Trial Lawyer William D. Shapiro Secures $52.3 Million Jury Verdict for Teenager Severely Brain-Damaged After Collision with a Tractor-Trailer

SANTA MONICA, Calif., April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A Santa Monica jury leveled a $52.3 million verdict last week against a truck driver and his employer, Phenix Transportation, for causing a devastating roadway collision that left a 17-year-old man with a life-altering, traumatic brain injury.

The plaintiff, Joshua Hernandez, suffered catastrophic injuries on June 14, 2017, while traveling as a passenger in a vehicle broadsided by the Phenix Transportation freight truck at an intersection in Southgate, CA.

At trial, the defense did not dispute liability that showed the truck driver was negligent when he slammed into Hernandez's car while driving southbound on Long Beach Boulevard.

Court testimony focused primarily on the long-term medical needs of Hernandez, who will require full-time nursing care, rehabilitation programs, and various medical equipment for the rest of his life.

"In a split second, this young man's life changed forever. We are grateful that the jury recognized the profound nature of his injury and the extensive care he will need to live the most productive life possible in his situation," said plaintiff attorney William D. Shapiro.

The civil trial lasted one week, and the jury rendered its verdict of $52,997,896.67 on April 7, 2022.

William D. Shapiro is the founding partner of The Law Offices of William D. Shapiro.

