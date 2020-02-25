Trial Lawyers Michael Lyons, Chris Simmons Launch Dallas-based Trial Firm

DALLAS, Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Veteran Dallas trial lawyers Michael Lyons and Chris Simmons have formed Lyons & Simmons, LLP, a trial firm focused on handling personal injury and wrongful death matters as well as complex business disputes in Texas and throughout the United States.

Firm co-founders Mr. Lyons and Mr. Simmons have a proven record of obtaining outstanding results for their clients in high-stakes, high-exposure cases across the country. They have tried complex cases before judges, juries and arbitrators involving life-altering personal injuries, wrongful death, and "bet-the-company" business disputes.

"We have been involved in some of the most consequential and technically challenging cases in Texas and around the country, and I know we have made a difference for our clients," said Mr. Lyons. "That record of success will continue with Lyons & Simmons going forward."

Mr. Lyons and Mr. Simmons were previously partners in the Dallas-based trial boutique Deans & Lyons, LLP. Also joining Lyons & Simmons are attorneys Chris Carr and Stephen Higdon.

"Mike and I share a common viewpoint that it's our job to level the playing field for every client," said Mr. Simmons. "Unfortunately, our clients are often facing the most challenging situation they will ever encounter when we are brought in. What comes with that is a tremendous responsibility to do everything we can to get the best possible outcome."

Known for an aggressive approach that utilizes innovative technology and creativity, Mr. Lyons has earned the respect of his peers, earning professional accolades for personal injury and business litigation work including multiple year recognitions as one of the Top 100 Lawyers in the Dallas-Fort Worth area by Texas Super Lawyers, as well as recognition by Best Lawyers in America, and among D Magazine's Best Lawyers in Dallas. He is a member of the Million Dollar and Multi-Million Dollar Advocates Forums, as well as a member of America's Top 100 High Stakes Litigators.

Mr. Simmons is a warrior for his clients who combines strategic and creative problem-solving abilities with highly skilled advocacy. He has obtained record-setting results for his clients and has earned recognition as one of the top 100 young lawyers in Texas by Texas Super Lawyers, has been included in D Magazine's Best Lawyers in Dallas, and has received a Professional Excellence Award from Texas Lawyer.

About Lyons & Simmons LLP

Dallas-based Lyons & Simmons, LLP is a Texas Dallas-based trial boutique representing clients in wrongful death, personal injury, products liability and complex "bet-the-company" business litigation matters across the country. To learn more, visit http://www.Lyons-Simmons.com.

Media Contact:

Rhonda Reddick

800-559-4534

rhonda@androvett.com

SOURCE Lyons & Simmons

Related Links

https://www.lyons-simmons.com

