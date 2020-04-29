Trial Lawyers Michael Lyons, Chris Simmons Named Among Nation's Leading Plaintiff Consumer Attorneys

DALLAS, April 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In recognition of their work on behalf of personal injury and wrongful death clients, Dallas trial lawyers Michael Lyons and Chris Simmons have been selected among the Lawdragon 500 Leading Plaintiff Consumer Lawyers for 2020.

Selection to the Lawdragon 500 Leading Plaintiff Consumer Lawyers list is based on a rigorous process that includes internal research of top verdicts and settlements, as well as through interviews conducted with attorneys nationwide, in which they are asked to identify other attorneys they admire and who they would hire in a personal legal matter. Mr. Lyons and Mr. Simmons, co-founders of Dallas-based Lyons & Simmons, LLP , share a proven record of obtaining outstanding results for their clients in high-stakes, high-exposure cases tried before judges, juries and arbitrators involving life-altering personal injuries, wrongful death and "bet-the-company" business disputes across the country.

"We are so grateful for this tremendous recognition by our peers. I can tell you that it has been a real honor representing our clients, and what comes with that is a responsibility to do everything we can to get the best result," said Mr. Simmons.

Mr. Lyons agreed, adding, "I'm extremely honored to be mentioned among this elite group of lawyers. In my heart I believe we've done some incredible things in the most difficult circumstances our clients will face and in the process we have inspired real change. That means a lot to me."

Known for an aggressive approach that utilizes innovative technology and creativity, Mr. Lyons has earned professional accolades for personal injury and business litigation work including selection among the Top 100 Lawyers in the Dallas-Fort Worth area by Texas Super Lawyers, as well as Best Lawyers in America and D Magazine's Best Lawyers in Dallas recognition. He is a member of the Million Dollar and Multi-Million Dollar Advocates Forums, as well as a member of America's Top 100 High Stakes Litigators.

Combining strategic and creative problem-solving abilities with highly skilled advocacy, Mr. Simmons has obtained record-setting results for his clients and has earned recognition as one of the top 100 lawyers under 40 in Texas by Texas Super Lawyers. He also has been included in D Magazine's Best Lawyers in Dallas and has earned a Professional Excellence Award from Texas Lawyer magazine.

About Lyons & Simmons LLP

Dallas-based Lyons & Simmons, LLP is a trial boutique representing clients in wrongful death, personal injury, products liability and "bet-the-company" business litigation matters across the country. To learn more, visit http://www.Lyons-Simmons.com .

