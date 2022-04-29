Trial Victory For Bella All Natural and Thakur Law Firm Against Latina Celebrity Mayeli Alonso and Highly Publicized Lawsuit Comes to An End

LOS ANGELES, April 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- It was a cause for celebration for Bella All Natural, Inc. and its young dynamic entrepreneur owner Daisy Cabral, when over three years of intense litigation finally came to an end in a highly publicized case in Spanish language media outlets.

Bella All Natural, Inc.

On April 27, 2022, Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Laura A. Siegle entered judgment in favor of Daisy's health supplement business Bella All Natural, Inc. against social media celebrity Mayeli Alonso aka Mayeli Rivera in the matter of Bella All Natural v. Mayeli Alonso, LASC Case No.: 18STCV08265 that has been followed closely by the Hispanic community.

Pamela Tahim Thakur, lead attorney and founder of Thakur Law Firm, APC, represented Bella All Natural and Daisy in the lawsuit, which arose from a contract dispute with Spanish-language television and social media celebrity, Mayeli, whom Bella All Natural paid over $1.3 million in an influencer deal.

The LA Superior Court judge found that Alonso failed to perform as agreed and the Court awarded Bella All Natural $220,333.00 against Mayeli. The Court denied all of Mayeli's counterclaims. Throughout the lawsuit, Mayeli frequently took to social media sites to rally her millions of followers against Bella All Natural and its founder, Daisy. Mayeli even tried to claim she won the lawsuit after a final decision was rendered, but the judgment speaks for itself.

"We fought long and hard for this win," says trial attorney Pamela Thakur of the victory. "We are very grateful that justice prevailed for Bella All Natural and its owner, Daisy Cabral, a young entrepreneur, who has worked very hard to create a multi-dollar company, which is now on Forbes. This case shows how important it is to have properly drafted social media influencer agreements in place to avoid litigation like this."

Daisy Cabral was recently recognized as Latin Business Woman of the Year by Latin Business Association, and her business Bella All Natural, Inc. is on Forbes and the number 76 fastest growing company in America by Inc. 500. Daisy started Bella All Natural from humble beginnings selling products at a local swapmeet, with her first store front location opening in downtown Los Angeles in 2014, which has expanded into an international business.

Pamela Tahim Thakur, Esq. has distinguished herself as one of Southern California's top litigators due to successful trial victories and numerous favorable settlements for her clients. Pamela handles high profile cases featured in the Washington Post and Los Angeles Times and has been recognized for her work as a perennial SuperLawyer. Pamela is the founder of Thakur Law Firm, APC, a boutique civil litigation law firm based in California, focusing on providing high quality solutions to provide compassionate, efficient and effective representation to individuals and businesses in various areas of the law.

