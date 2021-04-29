TrialCard's Inspiring Hope Campaign Exceeds Fundraising Goal

MORRISVILLE, N.C., April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Biopharmaceutical solutions provider TrialCard Incorporated today announced it has surpassed its anticipated fundraising goal for Ronald McDonald House of Durham and Wake (RMH), an ambitious task made even more difficult by the COVID-19 global pandemic.

In February 2020, TrialCard President & CEO Mark Bouck was honored by the RMH with its Heart of Gold Award and immediately announced TrialCard's commitment to raise $100,000 for the organization. Under Bouck's leadership, TrialCard has become one of RMH's most significant community partners, contributing thousands of volunteer hours and providing nearly 5,000 meals for guest families since 2015. The company and individual employees also contribute sustaining, annual financial support.

TrialCard and RMH are uniquely aligned partners. As a leader and advocate for patient access to care, TrialCard understands that, for pediatric patients, an essential part of the healing equation is keeping families close. Bouck explains, "TrialCard's involvement with Ronald McDonald House, and all it does to support pediatric patients and their families, feels like a natural extension of what our company is all about. It's the perfect charitable partnership for us."

Nancy Jones, Senior Director of External Relations at RMH, agreed. "I have worked in non-profits for the past 30 years," Jones said. "I see strong parallels between TrialCard's and RMH's cultures."

RMH Executive Director Oie Osterkamp added, "To a person, everyone I have met at TrialCard is remarkable. The entire company possesses a wonderful can-do attitude and a sense of giving that is woven into its culture. In terms of total involvement, volunteering and giving, TrialCard is the company we use as an example of the highest measure of engagement."

To reach its goal, TrialCard relied heavily on its employees, clients, and providers. In addition to the support shown to RMH, TrialCard also supported 47 other national, state, and local charities in 2020.

About TrialCard

TrialCard Incorporated provides patient affordability, medication access and adherence, patient support, payer policy intelligence, and clinical trial support services on behalf of biopharmaceutical manufacturers. Founded in 2000, TrialCard has connected over 35 million patients with more than $18 billion in branded drug savings to date. The company is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina. For more information about TrialCard, please visit www.trialcard.com.

About Ronald McDonald House of Durham & Wake

Built with love, the Ronald McDonald House of Durham & Wake (RMH) offers a comforting home away from home and a community of support for seriously ill children and their families. RMH programs in Durham and Raleigh provide families with the comforts of home, including private bedrooms, inviting community spaces, home-cooked meals and a stocked kitchen, a playroom, computer room and laundry facilities, as well as a network of support through interactions with other families, staff and volunteers. For more information, visit www.RMHDurhamWake.org, follow us on Twitter, or like us on Facebook.

Contact:

Landy Townsend

[email protected]



SOURCE TrialCard Incorporated

Related Links

http://www.trialcard.com

