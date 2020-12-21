Triangle Orthopaedics Surgery Center Achieves AAAHC Advanced Orthopaedic Certification

The Opening of Triangle Orthopaedic Surgery Center was made possible by EmergeOrtho-Triangle Region , a distinguished medical organization which has been serving patients in central North Carolina since 1952. On a daily basis, the physicians of EmergeOrtho-Triangle Region perform out-patient procedures at TOSC, enhancing accessibility to quality medical care in the heart of North Carolina.

"TOSC is very excited about being awarded the AAAHC Total Joint Certification," says Katie Strickland, RN, CAIP Director of Clinical Operations for Triangle Orthopaedic Surgery Center. "This certification allows us to set ourselves apart from other ambulatory surgery centers within North Carolina, by providing patients a highly specialized Total Joint Program in a well-coordinated manner—focusing on one patient at a time."

Advanced Orthopaedic Certification builds on Triangle Orthopaedics Surgery Center AAAHC Accreditation and assesses the organization's use of evidence-based clinical practice guidelines, ongoing performance improvement strategies, and infrastructure that promotes excellence.

The accreditation is part of the "1095 Strong," transformational movement, and call-to-action spearheaded by the AAAHC. The three-year, or 1,095-day period between certifications, is a critical time when ambulatory health organizations, with help from proven experts, can develop the kind of everyday habits that enable leaders in the industry to provide the best quality care to their patients.

"Our goals for this program center on helping patients Emerge Stronger. Healthier. Better—able to lead an active lifestyle while minimizing the amount of time spent in the ASC. The patients will receive care from qualified individuals of the highest caliber that continuously strive toward professional excellence," says Strickland. "Reduced risk of postoperative infections, complications, nausea and vomiting; shortened recovery time, and potentially lower out-of-pocket costs are just a few of the advantages to having outpatient total joint surgery."

Ambulatory health care organizations seeking AAAHC Advanced Orthopaedic Certification undergo an extensive self-assessment and on-site survey by AAAHC expert surveyors. The survey is peer-based and educational, presenting best practices to help an organization improve its care and service. While the onsite survey is an important component of the process, ongoing compliance and continuous improvement are part of the certification maintenance mindset.

About AAAHC

AAAHC advocates for the provision of high-quality health care through the development and adoption of nationally recognized standards. We provide a valuable survey experience founded on a peer-based, educational approach to on-site review. The AAAHC Certificate of Accreditation demonstrates an organization's commitment to providing safe, high-quality services to its patients—every day of the 1,095-day accreditation cycle. It is recognized by third-party payers, medical professional associations, liability insurance companies, state and federal agencies, and the public. For more information on AAAHC, please visit www.aaahc.org .

About Triangle Orthopaedic Surgery Center

Triangle Orthopaedics Surgery Center, LLC (TOSC) opened its doors in spring of 2013. As an ambulatory surgical center, we deliver same-day surgical care in a timely and personal fashion. With four pre-operative bays, two operating rooms and seven recovery units (PACUs), every aspect of this state-of-the-art facility was designed with our patients in mind.

