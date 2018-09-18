Trianni, Inc. and MacroGenics, Inc. Announce License Agreement

SAN FRANCISCO and ROCKVILLE, Md., Dec. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Trianni, Inc. ("TRIANNI") and MacroGenics, Inc. (Nasdaq: MGNX) today announced that they have entered into a license agreement for The Trianni Mouse™, a best-in-class transgenic mouse R&D platform for the discovery of fully-human monoclonal antibodies, to support MacroGenics' discovery programs for monoclonal antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer.

"With the Trianni Mouse in our discovery toolbox, MacroGenics now has the ability to incorporate fully human antibody sequences into molecules that are based on our Fc optimization and multi-specific DART® and TRIDENT™ platforms, further accelerating our discovery and candidate development processes," said Ezio Bonvini, M.D., Chief Scientific Officer of MacroGenics.

"TRIANNI is very happy that MacroGenics has chosen the TRIANNI discovery platform," said Matthias Wabl, PhD, Chairman, President and CEO of TRIANNI. "We are confident that the cutting-edge genomic design of the TRIANNI discovery platform, which combines the complete human antibody repertoire with wild-type mouse immune responses to any target antigen, will be a great asset for MacroGenics' drug discovery programs."

No financial details were disclosed.

About Trianni, Inc.

Trianni, Inc. is a privately held biotech company specializing in antibody discovery technology. TRIANNI's lead technology, The Trianni Mouse™, is a powerful, next-generation platform enabling efficient generation of fully-human monoclonal antibodies. TRIANNI's transgenic platform leverages a novel approach to design made possible by advances in DNA synthesis and genomic modification technology, making it a best-in-class therapeutic antibody discovery platform. The company is headquartered in San Francisco, CA. Additional information about TRIANNI is available through its corporate website, www.trianni.com.

About MacroGenics, Inc.

MacroGenics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing innovative monoclonal antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company generates its pipeline of product candidates primarily from its proprietary suite of next-generation antibody-based technology platforms, which have applicability across broad therapeutic domains. The combination of MacroGenics' technology platforms and protein engineering expertise has allowed the company to generate promising product candidates and enter into several strategic collaborations with global pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. For more information, please see MacroGenics' website at www.macrogenics.com. MacroGenics, the MacroGenics logo and DART and TRIDENT are trademarks or registered trademarks of MacroGenics, Inc.

MacroGenics' Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects for MacroGenics, including statements about the company's strategy, future operations, clinical development of the company's therapeutic candidates, milestone or opt-in payments from the company's collaborators, the company's anticipated milestones and future expectations and plans and prospects for the company and other statements containing the words "subject to", "believe", "anticipate", "plan", "expect", "intend", "estimate", "project", "may", "will", "should", "would", "could", "can", the negatives thereof, variations thereon and similar expressions, or by discussions of strategy constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including: the uncertainties inherent in the initiation and enrollment of future clinical trials, expectations of expanding ongoing clinical trials, availability and timing of data from ongoing clinical trials, expectations for regulatory approvals, other matters that could affect the availability or commercial potential of MacroGenics' product candidates and other risks described in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In addition, the forward-looking statements included in this press release represent MacroGenics' views only as of the date hereof. MacroGenics anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause the company's views to change. However, while the company may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, the company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so, except as may be required by law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing MacroGenics' views as of any date subsequent to the date hereof.

