Trianni, Inc. and San Diego Biomedical Research Institute Announce License Agreement for the Trianni Mouse®

SAN FRANCISCO and SAN DIEGO, March 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Trianni, Inc. ("TRIANNI") and San Diego Biomedical Research Institute ("SDBRI") jointly announced today that they have entered into a license agreement for the use of the Trianni Mouse®, a best-in-class transgenic mouse R&D platform for the discovery of fully-human monoclonal antibodies. The Trianni Mouse platform, which incorporates a complete human antibody repertoire, will be used to support the HIV vaccine research efforts led by Dr. Laurent Verkoczy and Dr. James Binley, Professors at SDBRI.

"We at TRIANNI are excited to partner with SDBRI scientists Drs. Verkoczy and Binley and support their research efforts with the development of novel HIV vaccines," stated Matthias Wabl, Ph.D., TRIANNI's President & Chief Executive Officer. "We look forward to the team's success with the Trianni Mouse."

"We are very excited to embark on a partnership between the SDBRI HIV vaccine team, led by Drs. Verkoczy and Binley, and TRIANNI to further our efforts to develop a novel HIV vaccine," announced Joanna Davies, PhD, President & Chief Executive Officer at SDBRI. "We are extremely hopeful that the Trianni Mouse will accelerate our progress towards developing a successful HIV vaccine."

No financial details were disclosed.

About Trianni, Inc.

Trianni, Inc. is a privately held biotech company specializing in antibody discovery technology. TRIANNI's lead technology, the Trianni Mouse®, is a powerful, next-generation platform enabling efficient generation of fully-human monoclonal antibodies. TRIANNI's transgenic platform leverages a novel approach to design made possible by advances in DNA synthesis and genomic modification technology, making it a best-in-class therapeutic antibody discovery platform. The company is headquartered in San Francisco, CA. Additional information about TRIANNI is available through its corporate website, www.trianni.com.

About San Diego Biomedical Research Institute

San Diego Biomedical Research Institute was incorporated as a nonprofit public benefit corporation under the laws of California on July 29, 2013 and commenced operations in April 2014. The SDBRI mission is to find new ways to predict and prevent cancer, diabetes, autoimmune disease, neurological disorders and HIV infection, including HIV vaccine design, and to accelerate medical advances that maintain health and improve quality of life. SDBRI is located in San Diego. More information about SDBRI is available on our website, www.sdbri.org

