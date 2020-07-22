Trianni Secures an EU Patent on the Trianni Mouse® Antibody Discovery Platform

SAN FRANCISCO, July 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Trianni, Inc. ("TRIANNI") announced today that the European Patent Office granted patent EP 2597945 for TRIANNI's leading technology, The Trianni Mouse®. The Trianni Mouse is a transgenic mouse R&D platform for the discovery of fully-human monoclonal antibodies.

"This patent is an important addition to our intellectual property portfolio, providing protection to our technology in the important European market." remarked Dr. Matthias Wabl, Ph.D., Chairman and CEO of TRIANNI. "The issuance recognizes TRIANNI's unique approach of using chemically synthesized large DNA fragments and inserting them in the correct places of the murine genome. Designed in silico, these fragments are modified versions of the mouse immunoglobulin loci, with human exons embedded in mouse control regions and intergenic DNA. They thus confer the capacity to express antibody chains with human variable regions."

Over the past five years, Trianni has licensed the Trianni Mouse® antibody discovery platform to over 30 biotech and pharmaceutical companies globally. The Trianni Mouse demonstrates superior performance in enabling licensees to discover their targets more effectively, generating large panels of target-specific monoclonal antibodies with high specificity, affinity, potency, and epitope coverage.

About Trianni, Inc.

Trianni, Inc. is a privately held biotech company specializing in antibody discovery technology. TRIANNI's lead technology, The Trianni Mouse®, is a next-generation platform enabling efficient generation of fully-human monoclonal antibodies. TRIANNI's transgenic platform leverages a novel approach to design made possible by advances in DNA synthesis and genomic modification technology, making it a best-in-class therapeutic antibody discovery platform. The company is headquartered in San Francisco, CA. Additional information about TRIANNI is available through its corporate website, www.trianni.com.

