Triazine Market will Record a Year-over-Year Growth of 2.66 in 2022 | 17,000+ Technavio Reports

Triazine market report key highlights

Estimated year-on-year growth rate: 2.66%

Key market segments : Application (oil and gas, chemical processing, medical, and others) and geography ( North America , APAC, Europe , MEA, and South America ).

Application (oil and gas, chemical processing, medical, and others) and geography ( , APAC, , MEA, and ). Key Consumer Region & contribution: North America at 34%

Triazine Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.00% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 335.37 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 2.66 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 34% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, India, and Canada Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Ashland Global Holdings Inc., BASF SE, Dow Inc., Ecolab Inc., Foremark Performance Chemicals, Haihang Industry Co. Ltd., Hexion Inc., RAG-Stiftung, Sintez OKA LLC, and Stepan Co. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Triazine Market Share Trend

Introduction of green corrosion inhibitors

Corrosion scientists and engineers are increasingly concentrating on developing low-cost triazine concentrations. As a result, green inhibitors like triazine are becoming more popular. The European Union, for example, has financed a project to develop a novel biomimetic and environmentally friendly environmental solution to prevent microbial-induced corrosion (MIC). Biofouling will develop new triazine concentrations by incorporating microorganisms into a sol-gel coating for metal surfaces. During the forecast period, such research activities are expected to assist the market's expansion even further.

Triazine Market Challenge

Stringent regulations

Stringent regulations on permits, permit expiration dates, residual management concerns, and limitations for the entry of new companies into the market are all obstacles to the worldwide triazine market's growth. In large countries such as the United States, the National Primary Drinking Water Regulations are the legally enforceable requirements that vendors and the general public must follow while using water systems and water treatment chemicals such as triazine. The global triazine market is projected to be hampered by rigorous regulations in the global water treatment chemicals industry during the forecast period.

Key market vendors insights

The triazine market share is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic strategies to compete in the market.

Some of the key market vendors are:

Ashland Global Holdings Inc.

BASF SE

Dow Inc.

Ecolab Inc.

Foremark Performance Chemicals

Haihang Industry Co. Ltd.

Hexion Inc.

RAG-Stiftung

Sintez OKA LLC

Stepan Co.

Key Segment Analysis by Application

Oil and Gas



H2S gas is an impurity that can be corrosive in nature and can be found in oil and gas fields. Natural gas, olefins, and cracker products all suffer as a result. H2S is a dangerous gas that can cause nausea, headaches, vomiting, eye irritation, and other problems. MEA-triazine solutions are effective in removing H2S gas completely and can be employed in a variety of concentrations. Furthermore, the chemical's non-corrosive nature safeguards oil and gas resources. Because MEA-triazine is widely used to remove H2S from gas streams, natural gas wells, and oil tanks, it is an effective H2S scavenger, boosting demand for the market in question during the projection period.

Regional Market Analysis

North America will contribute to 34% of the triazine market share growth during the forecast period. US, China, Germany, India, and Canada are the major markets for triazine market share.

The significant increase in the demand for H2S scavengers in developed economies such as the US is expected to boost the triazine market share in the region.

