Tribal Shows Give 100 Percent of Benefit Preview Proceeds to Blessingway for COVID Relief Supplies on the Navajo Nation

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Opening today, February 24, 2021, with Benefit Previews, the San Francisco Tribal and Textile Art Show and its sister show, the American Indian Art Show/San Francisco, offer remarkable treasures from all the biggest names in the tribal and ethnographic art world.

Pamela Brown, a recipient of BlessingWay's COVID relief, is at her loom weaving a pictorial Toadlena/Two Grey Hills rug of a Navajo wearing a face mask. Photo by Stephen Henderson & Metamorphosis The Art of Living Trucks line-up to receive the BlessingWay COVID relief supplies. Photo courtesy of Objects of Art

These Previews will give fairgoers a chance to get a first look at the offerings, and this year they will also be supporting the Diné people, who have been hit especially hard by Covid-19. Tickets are $25, with one-hundred percent of the proceeds going to Blessingway, a nonprofit created in 2016 to provide aid to the Navajo Nation. Blessingway is administered by Mark and Linda Winter, operators of the Toadlena Trading Post. This year, with the challenges of the pandemic, Blessingway has been working extremely hard to provide for the increased needs of the Native community around Toadlena, New Mexico. Gate proceeds from the benefits will run through Native Art New Mexico, funding the distribution of hundreds of monthly relief packages that include flour, coffee, canned goods, and PPE as well as feed for sheep and livestock.

Usually held at Fort Mason in San Francisco, Covid-19 caused the organizers to quickly take the two shows online this year. The 35th Annual San Francisco Tribal & Textile Art Show is the preeminent international art fair devoted exclusively to top-tier works from Africa, Asia, Australia, Oceania, and the Americas. More than 70 national and international galleries and exhibitors will be offering museum-quality objects and artifacts, making this an extraordinary event for collectors and enthusiasts alike.

Running concurrently, the 37th American Indian Art Show/ San Francisco is the most significant showcase of American Indian art on the West Coast, with an emphasis on antique American Indian art as well as Pre-Columbian, Spanish Colonial, and the best in contemporary American Indian art. This show will have over 60 national and international exhibitors.

Virtual Benefit Previews:

Wednesday, February 24, 2021

35th San Francisco Tribal & Textile Art Show Virtual Benefit:

9 AM to 4 PM PST / Noon to 7 PM EST / 5 PM to Midnight GMT

37th American Indian Art Show / San Francisco Virtual Benefit:

10 AM to 5 PM PST / 1 PM to 8 PM EST / 6 PM to 1 AM GMT

General Admission Show Hours: Free

The shows open on Thursday, February 25, 2021, at 10 AM PST and remain open through Sunday, February 28, when shows close at Midnight PST.

To register for the Benefit Preview on February 24 or for free entry into the general shows running from February 25-28, visit the websites here:

The Virtual San Francisco Tribal and Textile Show https://www.virtualtribalandtextileartshows.com/cms/

The Virtual American Indian Art Show/ San Francisco

https://www.virtualamericanindianartshows.com/cms/

Contact:

Clare Hertel

505-670-3090

[email protected]

SOURCE San Francisco Tribal & Textile Art Show; American Indian Art Show/San Francisco