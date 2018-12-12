TribalScale Announces Lori Casselman as President and Chief Operating Officer

Experienced executive joins leadership team to accelerate growth & global expansion

TORONTO, Dec. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ - Today, global innovation firm, TribalScale , announces that Lori Casselman will join the company as President and Chief Operating Officer. Sheetal Jaitly will remain as TribalScale's Chief Executive Officer and will continue to focus on the company's vision and innovative offerings. As President & COO, Lori Casselman will be responsible for leading TribalScale's revenue growth and international expansion, driving the strategy and operational effectiveness to lead the company into the future.

In just three years, TribalScale has grown rapidly, adding 5 new offices around the world. Earlier this year, TribalScale proudly launched Venture Studios ; the new model for corporate innovation labs. In 2018, TribalScale introduced a full rebrand , along with a broad expansion of their Canadian headquarters to accommodate their rapidly growing team and Venture Studios offerings.

"TribalScale is a dynamic business poised to have a tremendous impact. They are transforming how enterprise organizations build software, innovate, and deliver meaningful value to their users," said Casselman. "I'm excited to join as they continue on this trajectory of exponential growth, while maintaining a focus on optimizing the customer experience and building a best-in-class culture. TribalScale is defining the future and I'm thrilled to have the opportunity to lead this team."

"Lori coming on as President and COO is a clear reflection of where we are today: ready to take on the future and any challenge that comes our way as we grow and scale," said Jaitly. "She is a proven leader who has an extensive track record in strategic growth and transformation, innovation, and scalable tech solutions. Lori will be a huge asset to our team as we continue to focus on building a solid foundation, and to right the future."

Most recently, Lori served as League Inc.'s Chief Health Officer, bringing industry expertise to support strategy, growth, and product development in one of the world's leading fintech innovators. Prior to this, Lori held several executive roles leading innovation, strategy, and integration mandates during her tenure at Sun Life Financial. Previously, she was an executive with Buffett & Company, one of North America's early digital health businesses.

Recognized as an industry thought-leader and champion for change, Casselman will remain as an advisor to #movethedial, League, Mediseen and Tech4SickKids.

About TribalScale: TribalScale is a global innovation firm that helps enterprises adapt and thrive in the digital era. Through agile practices, TribalScale transforms teams, builds best-in-class digital products, and creates disruptive startups. Learn more: www.tribalscale.com

SOURCE TribalScale Inc.

Related Links

http://www.tribalscale.com

