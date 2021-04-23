Tribe Fitness AND CrossFit Announces the Grand Opening of a New Location and Expanded Services in Altamonte Springs

The new facility has coach-led fitness classes for kids, teens, and adults, including CrossFit, Olympic weightlifting, Bootcamp, and Yoga focused on athletic recovery. The Tribe facility is outfitted with a complete line of CrossFit equipment, a state-of-the-art InBody 570 body composition analyzer , incredibly cold air-conditioning, three showers, and their very own nugget-ice machine. Existing members are most thrilled their new home has air-conditioning and oversized industrial ceiling fans to endure the Florida sun, absent luxuries at the previous location. Members can access the gym 24/7 securely through HybridAF . Tribe Fitness offers special programs for nutrition, weight-loss, kids, military prep, student athletes, competition training, and masters athletes looking to improve performance.

Located in Play-It-Again Commons in Altamonte Springs, next door to Lake Brantley High School, students are within walking distance of the Tribe facility where they have access to training and equipment to improve their athletic ability for sport specific performance. It is a dream gym for parents of student athletes. Multiple coaches at Tribe hold Level 1 and Level 2 CrossFit certifications, NASM certifications, as well as certifications in gymnastics, olympic lifting, OPEX , and physical therapy. Tribe is led by founder and all-around health and fitness guru Martrice Lee, DPT. Martrice is a Doctor of Physical Therapy, practicing full scope physical therapy throughout Central Florida when he is not programming, training and coaching or working out with his Tribe. The Tribe team is committed to growing their knowledge of health and nutrition day-in and day-out.

"I have a passion for helping our athletes achieve their very best health and fitness – whether their personal best is achieved through individualized training, consistent class attendance, challenge participation, or competition level athletics. I love teaching our members about proper movements, correct techniques, injury prevention, and guiding them towards becoming their very best self," says Dr. Lee. "I believe it is critical for each of us to consistently focus on our health and well-being. We need to remember we only get one mind and one body. I love coaching and guiding our Tribe in making the best choices possible for their health and fitness, while building healthy habits that will last a lifetime." Dr. Lee served in the Air Force from 2006 to 2014. He attended Herzing University then went on to attend Nova Southeastern University for his Doctorate of Physical Therapy. Dr. Lee is a specialist in physical therapy including the examination, diagnosis, and treatment of individuals with physical disabilities, movement dysfunction, and pain. He can often be seen at local competitions with his wife, Genny and three kids, cheering on Tribe athletes.

