tribe29 triples registration for Checkmk Conference #7

MUNICH, June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- tribe29 , the company behind the Checkmk IT monitoring solution is expecting more than 800 participants from all over the world when opening its virtual doors today. This makes Checkmk Conference #7 the largest gathering of the worldwide Checkmk community to date.

"We are thrilled to have three times more registrations than last year. The online format has enabled us to reach out more effectively to our worldwide community," says Jan Justus, CEO of tribe29. "We can't wait to share ideas with the participants and give them exclusive insights into our most important product updates and our future roadmap."

The agenda is divided into workshops in the morning, tech sessions in the afternoon and presentations in the evening. The workshops and tech sessions will be held in smaller groups on a variety of topics.

"Our Checkmk community is essential to help shape the development of Checkmk," says Mathias Kettner, founder of tribe29. "We want to solve users' problems, so appreciate the community's feedback on important innovations such as the new user interface or the monitoring of systems in the cloud."

As part of his presentation on the new user experience, Mathias Kettner will demonstrate how Checkmk dashboarding has been expanded, how navigation has been improved and workflows in Checkmk will be even easier in the future. Also new are the Language Packs, which allow users to customize the language of their Checkmk interface beyond the programming languages currently offered.

In addition, Checkmk will discuss its growing focus on monitoring hybrid environments running across physical hardware, dynamic and cloud-native infrastructure, with new features for monitoring cloud assets with Checkmk. Monitoring of AWS and Azure has been further expanded and tribe29 will be introducing its plans for Cloud-native monitoring.

The development team has also adapted Checkmk to handle Kubernetes monitoring more effectively and is presenting on how Checkmk can now be set up automatically in Kubernetes and how the development of Kubernetes monitoring with Checkmk will continue.

All presentations will be streamed live on the Checkmk website: http://conference.checkmk.com

About tribe29

Checkmk is a monitoring solution developed by tribe29 GmbH. Among the tens of thousands of users are more than half of the DAX30 companies that rely on Checkmk to ensure that business-critical systems are always available and that problems in IT are automatically detected, reported and solved in real-time.

