Tribeca Capital Group, LLC Announces Expansion for New Year 2021 Mass Tort Initiative

NEW YORK, Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Litigation Funding leader Tribeca Capital Group, LLC, is pleased to announce its New Year 2021 Mass Tort initiative to offer financial relief to victims of defective surgical implants, unsafe medications, or institutions that protected sexual predators. These mass torts include the over-the-counter heartburn medication Zantac, medical device placement surgeries for hernia mesh and inferior vena cava (IVC) filters, and sexual abuse by leaders and others associated with the Boy Scouts of America organization. Tribeca has formed a dedicated team to assist victims who are asserting claims against the corporations and groups in whom they placed their trust but ended up wreaking havoc in their lives.

According to Donadio, each year tens of thousands of people assert claims in mass tort litigation and class action lawsuits. Those matters often take two to three years before the parties reach a settlement, and even longer for the class members to be identified, claims filed and approved, and payment made. "We intend to offer financial assistance to as many claimants as possible now while they're waiting for their claims to wind through litigation," explains Tribeca founder Rory Donadio. "2020 was a horrendous year for so many. We want to do our part to help some of the folks who have been hit not only by the pandemic, but by these unscrupulous companies and organizations."

Tribeca's founder also emphasizes that these advances are not loans and are not designed to be repaid by the claimant. The litigation funding company takes its share from the eventual award. Even If the claimant's award is less than the advance, the claimant owes Tribeca nothing.

Tribeca is fully prepared to handle the influx of new clients seeking financial assistance. The process is simple. Mass tort claimants can apply directly from the Tribeca website at tribecalawsuitloans.com or call (866) 388-2288. Donadio assures that Tribeca can process applications and make a funding offer within days. "Tribeca is thrilled to have an opportunity to help ease the burdens of people fighting for justice in these cases. Since we opened our doors, we have served more than twenty-five thousand clients by financing their litigation efforts and allowing them to receive a portion of their just due when they need it rather than having to wait the months and years that mass tort litigation often takes," says Donadio.

SOURCE Tribeca Capital Group, LLC

