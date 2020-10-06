Tribeca Capital Group Offers Financial Help To Victims Of Boy Scout Abuse

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With an important deadline looming in the Boy Scouts of America Chapter 11 bankruptcy case, litigation funding leader Tribeca Capital Group, LLC, announced today it will be providing financial assistance to qualified survivors who suffered abuse in one of BSA's programs and have filed a lawsuit or claim in the bankruptcy case. But they must act quickly.

To stem a tide of lawsuits, the Boy Scouts of America filed its Chapter 11 case on February 17, 2020, and shortly thereafter announced a reorganization plan that proposes a Victim Compensation Trust from which to pay claims. An expert hired by BSA itself identified almost 13,000 claims of abuse in the organization's files. Some abuse survivors, now in their 60s or older, were victimized as children by scout leaders, volunteers, camp workers, and even other scouts. "Of course, that number only represents reports made to the Boy Scouts itself. It doesn't reflect the many many cases that have gone unreported. We expect that some men will file claims in the bankruptcy case who might not have wanted to file a full-blown lawsuit. We'd like to hear from them, too," said Tribeca founder Rory Donadio.

Even though those claims might have been barred by state statutes of limitation, many states passed legislation that would recognize a claim that is decades old. Some states set cutoffs for bringing lawsuits that fall within the next year or two. Even so, under the agreement reached in the bankruptcy case, claimants only have until November 16, 2020, to file claims regardless of whether they have filed a lawsuit. The reorganization plan is a global settlement of all claims against BSA and will prevent victims from continuing lawsuits already filed or from filing further suits against the national organization after that date.

"There is much that is not yet known about the settlement," says Tribeca's Donadio. "Whether the BSA's local councils will be included or which claims will be approved and for how much. Perhaps more importantly, we don't know when the bankruptcy court will allow the Boy Scouts to pay out claims."

Tribeca, however, is prepared to provide payments to claimants despite the uncertainties. Explains Donadio, "These victims have waited in some cases for decades to receive acknowledgement and compensation for the wrongs they suffered. Presettlement funding with Tribeca can help bring some peace and closure to them so that they will not have to wait the months or years it may take to receive just compensation for their injuries."

If you intend to make a claim for abuse you suffered in a program sponsored by the Boy Scouts, it is imperative that you act now. Claims against BSA that are not filed by November 16, 2020, will be barred. You can get more information and file a claim at www.OfficialBSAClaims.com . You can also consult with an attorney, often for free, who will help you evaluate your claim. Then, file an application with Tribeca Capital Group at tribecalawsuitloans.com to see if you qualify for an advance on any compensation under the BSA reorganization plan. If you are approved for a Tribeca advance and for some reason your bankruptcy claim is not approved, you will owe nothing to Tribeca. "We at Tribeca are your partner in this litigation. If you're not paid, we aren't either," emphasized Donadio.

Tribeca has been investing in plaintiff's litigation since 2016. If you are a plaintiff in a lawsuit and need financial help to continue prosecuting a case, whether it is a consumer case, class action, complex commercial litigation or you have a claim against the Boy Scouts of America, contact Rory Donadio, Tribeca Capital Group, LLC, at 866-388-2288.

