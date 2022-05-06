TRIBECA FESTIVAL LAUNCHES 2022 'TRIBECA AT HOME' OFFERING OF FESTIVAL FILMS

The online premieres include exclusive screenings of documentary films: Kaepernick & America , an exploration of former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick 's protest at the center of swelling racial tension in America; and Billion Dollar Babies: The True Story of the Cabbage Patch Kids , the unbelievable story of Cabbage Patch Kids and how they ushered in the Black Friday sale craze, executive produced and narrated by Neil Patrick Harris . Narrative films include God Save The Queens, featuring Justin Andrew Honard AKA Alaska Thunderfuck and Jay Jackson AKA Laganja Estranja ; Nude Tuesday with Jackie van Beek and Damon Herriman ; and The Courtroom starring BD Wong, Marsha Stephanie Blake, Michael Braun, Michael Chernus, and Kristin Villanueva . Additionally, there is an exclusive conversation with Academy-winning director, producer, and screenwriter Adam McKay .

"Tribeca at Home" also features more than 80 films from the 2022 Tribeca Festival lineup, including Jerry & Marge Go Large by David Frankel and starring Bryan Cranston, Annette Bening, and Rainn Wilson; The Integrity of Joseph Chambers with Clayne Crawford, Jordana Brewster, and Jeffrey Dean Morgan; and Untrapped: The Story of Lil Baby; Butterfly in the Sky executive produced by Whoopi Goldberg and featuring LeVar Burton; Cha Cha Real Smooth starring Dakota Johnson, Leslie Mann, and Brad Garrett; and more.

U.S. audiences are able to purchase tickets to special online encore screenings of films following their live in-person premieres in New York City. Exclusive festival Q&As with the filmmakers follow many of the online screenings. As an added bonus this year, "Tribeca at Home" will be extended for a week after the Festival so fans can catch anything they missed, re-watch films, and screen Festival-winners. First introduced to audiences through the Tribeca Online Film Festival and expanded last year, the Tribeca Festival was the first festival to introduce virtual programming.

Browse the complete "Tribeca at Home" line-up and purchase tickets to virtual screenings at tribecafilm.com/festival/at-home. For 2022 Tribeca Festival updates follow @Tribeca on Twitter , Instagram , Facebook , YouTube , and LinkedIn , or visit tribecafilm.com/festival and sign up for the official Tribeca newsletter .

About Tribeca Festival

The Tribeca Festival brings artists and diverse audiences together to celebrate storytelling in all its forms, including film, TV, VR, games, music, and online work. With strong roots in independent film, Tribeca is a platform for creative expression and immersive entertainment. Tribeca champions emerging and established voices; discovers award-winning filmmakers and creators; curates innovative experiences; and introduces new technology and ideas through premieres, exhibitions, talks, and live performances.

The Festival was founded by Robert De Niro, Jane Rosenthal, and Craig Hatkoff in 2001 to spur the economic and cultural revitalization of lower Manhattan following the attacks on the World Trade Center. Tribeca will celebrate its 21st year from June 8–19, 2022.

In 2019, James Murdoch's Lupa Systems, a private investment company with locations in New York and Mumbai, bought a majority stake in Tribeca Enterprises, bringing together Rosenthal, De Niro, and Murdoch to grow the enterprise.

