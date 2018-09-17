TriBridge Partners Selected as Exclusive Coordinating Broker of Insurance Programs for D.C. Bar Members

WASHINGTON, Sept. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- TriBridge Partners, LLC announced its endorsement as Exclusive Coordinating Insurance Broker for District of Columbia Bar members. D.C. Bar members will now have access to TriBridge expertise and programs specifically designed for attorneys and law firms in the areas of Employer and Individual Benefits, Company Retirement Plans, Insurance Advisory Services, and Brokerage Services.

"We pride ourselves on our ability to provide value to our members, and TriBridge Partners is an excellent addition to our portfolio of service partnerships," explains Bob Spagnoletti, CEO of the D.C. Bar.

TriBridge will work with the D.C. Bar to review current needs and existing programs, develop new and expanded programs, and provide advisory services to the organization, its members and their firms.

"We have extensive experience designing and implementing programs designed to meet the unique needs of the legal community," Dave Morris, CEO of TriBridge Partners. "We are delighted to contract with the D.C. Bar and look forward to helping provide financial security to its members."

The D.C. Bar joins Maryland State, Montgomery County and the Baltimore City Bars in working with TriBridge Partners. D.C. Bar members will benefit from TriBridge's innovations in how insurance, employee benefit services are designed, purchased, implemented and serviced.

About TriBridge Partners

With offices located in Baltimore, Bethesda, Frederick, Hagerstown, and Washington, D.C., TriBridge Partners has over 60 team members dedicated to making a meaningful difference in the lives of those we serve. We can address a full range of financial needs by using a team approach and tapping into the expertise of our seasoned professionals.

About the D.C. Bar

Created in 1972, The District of Columbia Bar is the largest unified bar in the US, providing the oversight structure needed to maintain the profession's ethical standards and Rules of Professional Conduct. Its membership is diverse with about 107,000 members in all 50 states and more than 80 countries.

*EMPLOYEE BENEFIT SERVICES, Health Insurance [and INSURANCE ADVISORY SERVICES] are not offered through MML Investors Services, LLC or its affiliated companies Certain associates of TriBridge Partners, LLC offer securities, investment advisory and financial planning services through MML Investors Services, LLC. Member SIPC. Supervisory office: 11350 McCormick Rd., Executive Plaza IV, Ste 200, Hunt Valley, MD 21031 - 410.785.7654. TriBridge Partners, LLC is not an affiliate or a subsidiary of MML Investors Services, LLC or its affiliated companies. CRN201812-236094

TriBridge Partners, LLC

Contact: Jessica Goughnour, Marketing Coordinator

410-659-3704 ◦ jessica.goughnour@tribridgepartners.com

